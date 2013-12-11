The Luxury Collection’s ITC Maurya, New Delhi

The lowdown Situated in New Delhi’s diplomatic enclave and on the border of the city’s lush Central Ridge Reserved Forest, The Luxury Collection’s ITC Maurya is a jewel in the culture-filled crown that is India’s capital, Delhi. Boasting a tranquil location, the hotel is just a short distance from both the airport and the hubbub of the vibrant city, but you might never want to leave it!

Named after the great Mauryan dynasty of 3rd century BC, this spectacular hotel recalls the splendour of the period in everything from its structure, reminiscent of the ancient Buddhist stupas, to its interior, decorated with unique murals and laden with stunning antiquities and artefacts. And it’s a dynastic cue that The ITC Maurya takes on luxury service too.

Welcomed with a fragrant jasmine garland, a refreshing fruit cocktail and a 24-hour butler service, you couldn’t be made to feel more special, while the level of efficiency maintained is consistently reassuring. And, well, if it’s good enough for Barack and Michelle Obama…

The rooms Housing 440 luxury rooms and suites, including the unique ‘Hotel within a Hotel’ concept of The Towers (an extra exclusive wing) and ITC One (designed specifically with business in mind), The ITC Maurya certainly delivers in comfort. The beds are vast, posture-paedic and come with a personalised pillow (yes, embroidered with your name!) so can only lead to a perfect night’s sleep. But that’s only if you want to sleep, what with easy peasy-to-connect wi-fi, a plasma TV, a three-headed walk-in shower (as well as a bath) and two types of dressing gown to choose from, you might not find time to rest.

Dining With five restaurants and two bars within the hotel, you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to food and drink. But no trip to Delhi, let alone to The ITC Maurya is complete without sitting where rock and real royalty have sat to sample the tandoor treats of Bukahara. If you’d ever wondered what Mick Jagger and Hilary Clinton might have in common, then you’ll be pleased to find out that it’s a mouth-watering meal at this award-winning restaurant. Whatever you do, don’t miss out on the king prawns.

InStyle recommends Taking full advantage of the fantastic concierge service available at the hotel. Not only can they provide a fact frenzy of a tour if you’re feeling for a spot of culture (which Delhi has by the bucket load!) but if it’s gem-laden jewellery or show-stopping shawls you’re after, then they’ll take you straight to the right places, personal haggler included.

Details The ITC Maurya Hotel, Diplomatic Enclave, New Delhi 110021, India. Rooms from £300 per night including breakfast, excluding taxes.

Visit luxurycollection.com/itcmaurya

By Sarah Smith