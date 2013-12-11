The Llawnroc Hotel, Gorran Haven, Cornwall

The lowdown Situated in the sleepy Cornish fishing village of Gorran Haven, the Llawnroc Hotel – previously the Llawnroc Inn, popular with local fishermen and holiday-makers – has been reborn as an 18-room boutique hotel offering deluxe rooms, high-end service and fine dining. A short walk from the hotel past picturesque whitewashed cottages nestled around a secluded cove takes you to one of two nearby sandy beaches.

The rooms The modern rooms are all decorated in a rich colour palette of gold, black and purple. Ours was huge, with a supersize comfy bed, enormous closet and an ultra-stylish bathroom with low-key sexy lighting and a selection of delicious-smelling organic Voya products. (The walk-in shower deserves special mention.) On opening the curtains in the morning, we were greeted with a fantastic view of the sea and rolling hills. All rooms come equipped with a flat-screen TV, wi-fi and, much to my boyfriend’s excitement, a Playstation 3.



What to do A 30-minute drive takes you to the world-renowned Eden Project, where, after a mouth-watering organic veggie lunch, you can spend the afternoon strolling through lush rainforest fauna or learning about chillis. Also close by is the 400-year-old award-winning Lost Gardens of Heligan, with its “jungle”, pleasure garden and 80 acres of ancient woodland. Daphne du Maurier fans should head to the harbour town of Fowey, where the Rebecca and Jamaica Inn author once resided. If you want to stay close to home, Gorran Haven itself is perfect for romantic strolls along the beach, followed by drinks at the hotel bar or watching the sun set over the sea from its wooden outdoor terrace.

Dining Choose between fine dining at Gorrans restaurant or the more relaxed Gwineas bistro/bar (which offers a traditional cream tea, natch). Our dinner at Gorrans comprised a three-course d’Hote menu (actually, including a lovely surprise pre-starter and pre-dessert, it was five courses!), £37.50. The creative and well-conceived dishes are made from fresh, local produce – fillet of beef with braised oxtail, roast root vegetables and parsnip puree was particularly yummy, as was hot-chocolate fondant with thyme ice cream. The Llawnroc’s breakfast is a joy, particularly when you have it delivered to your room – lie in bed, or enjoy the sea view from your private balcony while munching on a warm croissant. Bliss.

The details The Llawnroc Hotel, Chute Lane, Gorran Haven, St Austell, Cornwall. Tel: 01726 843461. Doubles start at £84. All bookings until 20 December 2011 are 30 per cent off

Visit thellawnrochotel.co.uk



By Vikki Shennan