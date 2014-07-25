The James New York

What's all the fuss about?

Located on Grand Street between Thompson and 6th Avenue, this 114 room hotel is in one of Manhattan's most happening neighbourhoods. Although you're only a short stroll from Broadway and the bustling streets of Soho, the hotel is located on a relatively quiet street so you won't be kept awake all night with late night theatre goers or excited bargain hunters. With its oversized windows, wood panelling, modern art and endless grey slate it oozes New York cool. Yet, with friendly staff, home-baked cookies in reception and a happy hour with free wine and cheese each afternoon it still manages to feel homely.

Is it jet-lag friendly?

Absolutely. After standing under the bathroom's large rainshower and taking advantage of the bathroom cabinet stocked with Intelligent Nutrients organic body products your next task is to choose a pillow from the bedding menu. Neutral bed linen, reclaimed wood flooring and warm pale coloured walls help enstill a peaceful vibe. Opt for a corner room for wall to wall windows that offer an incredible view of either Downtown or Uptown Manhattan. It's the best view to wake up to.

What will I be instagramming?

Prepare to have your iphone on hand at all times. From the cool, Hermes orange coloured bikes in the lobby which are free to use, to the Urban Garden where you can partake in yoga classes with celebrity trainer Oscar Smith, every aspect of the hotel is instabait. Pancakes smothered in berries and Pretzel crab cakes at award-winning chef David Burke's in-house restaurant are also guaranteed to gain multiple likes. Plus, head to the rooftop at sunset for a definite Superman NY view.

Who will I meet?

Looking out over the river-to-river vista looking over Midtown, Wall Street, the Brooklyn Bridge and beyond, everyone ends up chatting to each other on the rooftop bar dubbed 'Jimmy'. By day you can take advantage of the private halo pool and once the sun goes down mingle with the cool, after-work downtown crowd over Basil Peach Julep cocktails. During fashion week it's a regular hang-out for models, including Cara Delevingne, who love its relaxed urban feel.

Sounds amazing how do I book?

Visit: www.jameshotels.com

By Chloe Mac Donnell/@tweetchloe