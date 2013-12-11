The Hoxton, London

The lowdown: The Hoxton is situated within the heart of London’s trendy Shoreditch, and the hotel’s design certainly reflects its setting in East London’s creative hub with locally sourced furniture, elements of street art and industrial touches throughout.

The hotel’s luxe-industrial look and laid-back cool are a perfect fit for the up-and-coming area which is its namesake, and the lobby, with its soft settees and plate-glass windows, is ideal for people-watching with cocktail in hand.

The Hoxton satisfies the needs of the style conscious budget traveller and is close to Liverpool Street station and within easy reach of the City and the West End.

Rooms: The Hoxton’s 208 rooms are cleverly designed to maximise space and guest’s comfort. Duck-down duvets and 300 thread count linen cover the beds while the ensuite bathrooms are fitted out with walk-in rainmaker showers and C O Bigelow toiletries.

All guests can take advantage of one hour of free phone calls to almost anywhere in the world, free Wi-Fi, fresh milk, mineral water, and a free light room service breakfast waiting outside their room in one of the Hoxton’s Lite breakfast bags.

For guests who are looking for something a little more unique, the hotel’s seven concept rooms are individually designed to reflect the culture and style of their East London setting, with locally crafted furniture, street art and exposed brick and raw plaster walls all features.

Dining: Within the hotel is the buzzy restaurant The Grill, serving up American style food til late, and the bar, perfect for a cocktail or three. The restaurant has a New York City vibe with red leather booths and American classics such as mac and cheese, chicken wings and cheese burgers on the menu.

The lantern-lit garden is the perfect place to share a platter or just catch up over drinks on balmy summer evenings and the lobby plays host to DJs every weekend with the bar serving drinks until 2am.

What to do: Situated on the fringes of the City, The Hoxton is ideally located for seeing the sights of the capital while giving visitors a taste of the local’s London.

Browse the art galleries and boutiques of Shoreditch, explore Brick Lane market, or get involved with one of the many weekly events that The Hoxton hosts within its walls.

Shoreditch is full of trendy restaurants and cool bars so enjoy a drink in The Hoxton’s bar before venturing out to experience the area’s eclectic nightlife.

The details: The Hoxton Hotel, 81 Great Eastern Street, London, EC2A 3HU, 020 7550 1000, http://www.hoxtonhotels.com, rates from £69 per night.

By Rachel Allen