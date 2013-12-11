The Headland, Cornwall

The lowdown Sitting atop the cliffs above the downtown district of Newquay, overlooking the stunning Fistral beach, is The Headland Hotel. Built in 1900, and restored by its current family owners in 1987, the hotel is majestic yet cosy, explaining why it was famously used to shoot 1990 flick, The Witches. Dark wood, thick carpets and a grandfather clock make for a welcoming entrance, while several quant sitting rooms continue the homely feel.



The rooms As well as the 39 cottages surrounding the hotel, The Headland boasts 97 suites. Ours followed a seafaring theme, with plush striped cushions making the bed look suitably tempting, while large windows overlook the beach. In the modern bathroom, his and hers sinks and a walk in shower with digital dial add a serious sense of luxury.

What to do The hotel's welcome pack suggests some lovely walks to guide you along Newquay's most picturesque views and to its best restaurants. If you're feeling adventurous then be sure to book in a lesson at the hotel's surf school - perfect for beginners or families thanks to the encouraging coaches. Newquay is the surf capital of the west, so you'll experience the real deal.



Dining The Restaurant serves up a brilliant buffet, offering everything from a Full English to a delicious made-to-order eggs benedict. Come evening and there's a formal dining experience boasting the best local delights over two to three seasonal courses. We recommend the Newquay Harbour Lobster for mains. Don't forget to ask for a table overlooking the sea view so you can take in the sunset.

The Spa Hidden away from the bustle of the main hotel on the basement floor, The Headland Welness Area is the perfect place to restore yourself after a busy day. It boasts a hot tub, aromatherapy showers, Swedish sauna and for a local spin, a Cornish salt steam room and deck chairs poised next to the pool. The hotel's spa and gym will open in July 2013.

Other info The Headland is dog-friendly and offers a dog sitting service. Your pooch can stay for an added cost of £15 a night, which includes a blanket, bowl, food and treats.

The details The Headland Hotel, Fistral Beach, Newquay, Cornwall TR7 1EW

Phone: +44 (0)1637 872211

E-mail: reception@headlandhotel.co.uk

Rooms rates for B&B and a 2.5 hour surf lesson from £139 based on two sharing per night, deluxe B&B and a 2.5 hour surf lesson from £189 based on two sharing per night

www.headlandhotel.co.uk

By Hayley Spencer