Adoring the Goring London’s oldest five-star family-owned hotel is Belgravia’s best kept secret, and what better time to visit this royal haunt than during its centenary year? It’s so near the Palace, no surprise the Queen Mother loved it and the Princes brunch here. Discreet and luxurious, the service is outstanding. Feel totally pampered from the moment you are greeted at the door.

Afternoon delight For utter decadence, try the winter afternoon tea. Cosy up to a crackling fire in the sumptuous lounge, or take in the beautiful private garden from the elegant sun-yellow terrace room. Exclusive blends of tea (we recommend the fragrant Earl Grey, Jasmine or Rosebud) are served in bespoke centenary china.

On the menu For tea-time tipplers, a glass of fizz gets the party started with a tiny taster of Goring signature Eggs Drumkibo of lobster and crayfish. Then feast on three tiers of temptation: mouth watering finger sandwiches, home-made scones and exquisite pastries.

Celebration cocktails After tea, head to the bar and indulge in one of the centenary cocktail creations, one for each generation of Gorings – the Jeremy Mojito, George Martini, OG Negroni and OR Champagne Cocktail. Plenty of choice to keep you here ‘til the early hours.

Details The Goring Winter Tea costs £34 per person, or £45 to include a glass of Bollinger champagne. Served from 3-5pm until end February.



The Goring, Beeston, Place, London SW1W 0JW. Tel: 020 7396 9000 or email reservations@thegoring.com

By Scilla Robinson

www.thegoring.com