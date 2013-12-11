The Golden Age Of Travel - Venice Simplon-Orient-Express

The Lowdown Step back in time to the Golden Age Of Travel with this unforgettable dining experience aboard the British Pullman carriages of the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express. From the moment guests arrive at the platform, the journey into an iconic era of glamour begins, punctuated in style with the soundtrack of a jazz band playing out the departure.

Eleven stunning dining cars make up the British Pullman, mostly dating from the 20s and 30s, each with their own unique personality and decor. Lovingly restored to their former glory, InStyle recommends the Ibis carriage - one of the oldest on the British Pullman and an original carriage from the Orient Express - with its Liberty print upholstered chairs, exquisite marquetry and meticulous attention to Art Deco detailing.

Dining Once aboard the train, guests are treated to champagne and canapes as they watch the busy stations of London fly by. All thoughts of typical British Rail train food rapidly diminishes as a mouth-watering menu celebrating the best of British cuisine is presented. Delicious hors d'oeuvres are served with a complimentary bottle of wine as the train chugs on through the beautiful Surrey countryside. And in true vintage style, a second course of soup is served, followed by a delicious fish main course. Cheese and dessert wine is up next, followed by a traditional dessert. Afternoon tea is served just before the train delivers guests back to the station.

With plenty of time between each course to digest and explore the train, guests are invited to take a walk through the 11 carriages comparing the decor as they go, or to simply sit back and enjoy the grandeur of the experience.

And in the spirit of fabulous manners and impeccable service, the staff - dressed in their traditional uniforms - are utterly delightful and cater to every guest's needs.

The perfect day out as a celebration or gift for a loved-one, the British Pullman offers a variety of journeys - from its signature trip The Golden Age Of Travel, Murder Mystery Lunches to more seasonal journeys to heritage sites around the country.

Prices start at £295 for The Golden Age Of Travel. Visit http://www.orient-express.com/collection/trains/british_pullman.jsp or call 0845 077 2222 for reservations.