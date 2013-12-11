The Dorchester, London

The lowdown: A London institution since the 1930s, The Dorchester is situated in Mayfair with stunning views of Hyde Park and over London. The Dorchester is a luxury hotel which has attracted a steady stream of celebrity guests throughout the years, from Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton, to Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. Prince Philip even held his bachelor party there on the eve of his wedding to Queen Elizabeth II.

From the moment you enter the hotel through the Promenade you can soak in the opulence and glamour of the English Residential style combined with contemporary comfort. This quintessentially English hotel is the height of luxury and excellence in service.

The rooms: The English Residential style continues throughout The Dorchester’s 196 rooms and 51 suites, all of which have been individually designed, many by world-renowned designers. Art Deco marble bathrooms reflect the building’s 1930s style and all rooms have views over either Hyde Park or the hotel’s landscaped terraces.

The rooftop suites with fireplaces, free-standing baths and terraces with stunning London views offer the pinnacle of luxury, perfect for a special occasion. Designed by New York based designer Alexandra Champalimaud they are a modern take on Hollywood glamour. Old school luxury meets modern home comforts with Bang & Oulfsen TVs and Wi-Fi in every room.

Dining: The Dorchester offers such a wealth of bars and restaurants, you need never leave the hotel. The Grill at The Dorchester presents modern British cuisine made with the finest seasonal produce from around the British Isles. The menu reflects the hotel’s British history with grouse pie, salt marsh lamb and suckling pig all on offer. Paintings and tartan textiles create an interior which reflects the Scottish heritage of The Dorchester’s original owners.

China Tang offers contemporary Cantonese dishes in an elegant, Art Deco inspired setting. The China Tang bar attracts a regular celebrity clientele while The Bar at The Dorchester was made for cocktail hour with an extensive drinks list.

For an award-winning afternoon tea, look no further than The Promenade, three time winner of the British Tea Council’s ‘Top Tea Place in London’. Or combine tea with a spot of pampering at The Dorchester’s Spatisserie.

For gourmet dining, the award-winning Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester is the perfect choice. The three-starred Michelin restaurant offers contemporary French cuisine with a focus on seasonal produce sourced from Britain and France. The elegant dining room with views over Hyde Park echoes the refined menu with dishes such as seared John Dory and farmhouse veal.

What to do: The Dorchester Spa features nine treatment rooms, and its glamorous Art Deco design is inspired by The Dorchester’s iconic style. Indulge in a signature facial by Carol Joy London, or relax with a treatment by Kerstin Florian or Aromatherapy Associates.

Indulge in an afternoon tea at the Spatisserie and then burn off the calories in the fitness studio, equipped with cardiovascular and resistance equipment as well as free weights.

The hotel’s location is perfect for shopping and sightseeing, and is close to the theatres of the West End. The theatre desk can help with booking tickets and suggestions for shows while the concierge is always on hand for advice on how to spend your time in the capital.

The details: The Dorchester, Park Lane, London, W1K 1QA, +44 (0)20 7629 8888, http://www.thedorchester.com, rates from £510 per night.

By Rachel Allen