The Corinthia, St. George's Bay, Malta

Hill Top Haven: At a tranquil yet convenient distance from the island's capital of Valletta, the Corinthia will have you instantly seduced as you pull up to its grand exterior. Once you step inside you'll be greeted by the sumptuously decorated chandelier-hung lounge, and a throng of staff ready to get you settled in and utterly relaxed with a few welcome drinks.

The Life Aquatic: With two tiers of pools leading down to the calmest of Maltese bays, as well as an indoor bridge-topped pool, you won't be short of somewhere to stretch your swimmer's legs. And, for those who like to stick to dry land, there's always the Apollo Spa, which offers an extensive list of treatments and therapies. InStyle recommends the hot stone massage for the ultimate relaxation after a days sight-seeing.

Travel In Style: If you can prise yourself away from all the hotel has to offer, then there's no better way to see the island and discover its hidden gems than by getting a guide on board.

Try: Darrell Azzopardi at visitmalta.com or contact on: 00356 9942 2580.

Get there: Economy fares to Malta start at £99 and fly from Manchester, Gatwick, Heathrow and Birmingham.

For more information go to: airmalta.com

Rooms start at €149.10 off-peak and €353 peak. Book at: corinthia.com

By Hayley Spencer