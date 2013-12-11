The Lowdown: Conveniently located in the heart of lower Manhattan's Battery Park City, the Conrad New York is a new contemporary all-suite luxury hotel with plenty of space and sensational service. With magnificent views of the Hudson River and steps from the waterfront, this exceptional hotel is adjacent to Hudson River Park, in close proximity to many of the city's important landmarks and prominent neighbourhoods, including Greenwich Village, TriBeCa and SoHo.

Offering guests a new level of personalised service, the hotel has introduced Conrad Concierge – ensuring visitors feel spoiled before and after arrival. Now, guests can select and make their room preferences prior to their arrival at the hotel by simply downloading the Conrad Concierge app to their smartphone all with the flick of a button. En route to the hotel from the airport, guests can order extra pillows, room service, purchase a movie ticket from Regal Cinema (which is located in the hotel) or even select from one of three bathroom amenities – Aromatherapy, Shanghai Tang or Tara Smith.

The Rooms: The thoughtfully designed spacious suites, averaging over 430 square feet - a rare luxury in New York hotels - offer two flat-screen HD televisions, floor-to-ceiling windows (to maximize either views of the city or the Hudson), individual climate control, in-room espresso makers and modern, marble wet room-style bathrooms.

The suites at the Conrad are sleek and modern and divide into a sleeping area and a pantry area as well as a lounge. Sliding doors separate the areas giving you plenty of privacy. Beyond the space, the details have a real wow factor too - control panels allow guests to call for service without lifting up a phone, or put a ‘do not disturb’ notice on rooms, while there are generous Aromatherapy Associates toiletries on the bathroom shelf.

Dining: Sixteen stories above street level, the hotel features a striking seasonal rooftop bar providing stunning views of the Statue of Liberty and New York Harbor. The Loopy Doopy bar is New York’s only rooftop bar with Prosecco on tap, boozy popsicles and a view of the Statue of Liberty.

The Atrio restaurant and bar serves fantastic brunches, Modern Mediterranean lunch and dinner, and has an array of top wines including Barolo by the glass.

Ricotta pancakes, bagels with smoked salmon and baked eggs are among the magnificent selection of menu items served during breakfast. While traditional pizzas like the San Marzano and the not-so-traditional Lamb Merguez Sausage, Capri Goat Cheese and Arugula Pesto Pizzas make for a perfect lunch or dinner.

The hotel is also adjacent to 17 new shops and restaurants including Shake Shack, the city’s hottest burger chain, which has an outlet by the entrance of the hotel.

What To Do: The hotel’s downtown location is perfect for experiencing the rich culture and history of Manhattan while being close to the beautiful waterfront and having an endless amount of dining and shopping options nearby. Located in Battery Park, the hotel is near to ferry ports for the Staten Island Ferry, the 9/11 memorial and countless shops and cafes in the Tribeca district. Not to mention the hotel’s own boutique gift shop with luxury gifts to take home – we fell in love with the miniature charm necklaces.

The Details: The Conrad New York, from £157 per room per night, +1 212 945 0100, conradnewyork.com

By Megan McCluskie