The Cary Arms, Babbacombe Bay, Devon

On first arrival at Babbacombe you may be wondering if you're in quite the right spot, but when stumbling upon the almost-hidden, winding path down to the bay below, and stunning vista of The Cary Arms emerges out of the rocks, guests are greeted with a hearty and warm welcome.

Also known as The Inn On The Beach, this hidden gem combines all the cosiness of a traditional British pub with the luxury of a chic boutique hotel. With breathtaking and unrivalled views out across the bay, this romantic setting enthrals guests with its quintessential English seaside charm.

With the calm waters lapping at the side of the hotel, whether it's relaxing in a deckchair on the sun-trap terrace outside, or a more rigorous coastal walk, the setting couldn't be more peaceful or picturesque.

And in the evening it's the perfect spot to sip on a delicious glass of wine in the Captain's Cabin themed lounge or on the terrace and watch the incredible sunset over the bay. While for those rainy days, guests can curl up by the cosy log fire and play board games.

The Rooms: A truly intimate accommodation experience, each of the eight rooms take their cue from the stunning surroundings,with a luxe, nautical theme featuring beautiful bespoke fabrics and bed linen and light and breezy decor. Most rooms come with a terrace or balcony so guests can enjoy some downtime in the delightful setting. And with every attention to detail imaginable, guests will even discover they've been left a mini stick of rock on their pillow on arrival.

And if you're travelling with a furry companion, the hotel even offers dog-friendly rooms so your pooch can be pampered.

Dining: A gastro pub with a difference, whether it's breakfast, lunch or dinner, delicious, seasonal ingredients are locally sourced and beautifully prepared. Menus change daily to ensure the highest quality and that guests are always tempted. InStyle recommends opting for locally caught seafood and dining al fresco on the terrace - weather permitting.

Spa: As if the calm setting wasn't enough to help weary guests unwind, the hotel also offers a full spa service with a range of holistic treatments which can be tailored to specific needs. InStyle loves the hot stones massage - the perfect way to relax after a long drive.

Details: With seasonal deals and rates, visit caryarms.co.uk to make your booking.