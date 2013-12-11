The Andaz, West Hollywood

The Lowdown: Once a landmark West Hollywood hotel, famous for its rock 'n roll parties hosted by celebrities like The Rolling Stones, The Who and Led Zeppelin, Andaz West Hollywood is now all about clean, uncluttered elegance and evokes the chic, cosmopolitan feel of its surrounding urban neighbourhood.

The modern, sleek and uncomplicated décor enhances the natural surroundings of Hollywood, turning the old “Riot House” into a Los Angeles retreat ideal for independent travellers looking for a 'personalised' hotel experience.

Andaz means “personal style” in Hindi, and in this spirit, everything at the hotel is about local culture and uncomplicated service. From the moment you walk through the doors on Sunset Boulevard, you can feel the difference - a refined and relaxed space that feels more like a living room than a lobby and easy and uncomplicated check-in/check-out experiences feature innovative technology - hosts use small hand-held computers or touch-screen laptops in the Andaz Lounge, where guests can relax with a complimentary welcome beverage.

Rooms: Each boutique style guestroom further reflects the hotel's fresh, simplistic design, most with curved canopied ceilings, blue glass headboards and bathrooms adorned with Calcutta marble mosaics. Once the site of rocker mayhem, the balconies have been transformed into light-infused glass sunrooms. Rooms provide views of Los Angeles, Hollywood Hills, or Sunset Strip.

Room amenities include flatscreen cable TVs with complimentary in-room films, large workspaces, iHome™ docking stations and complimentary healthy snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, replenished once daily.

Dining: Within the hotel, RH Restaurant offers farm-to-table inspired California cuisine, served in a dynamic 1,515-square-foot open kitchen - with glass walk-in coolers, glass-door refrigerators, visible pantry and storage bins and Molteni stoves - so guests can watch the culinary team in action, from preparation to cooking and plating. The dramatic private dining room is also encased in glass walls with an expansive wine wall displaying over 400 bottles.

Offering customized seasonal menus with Southwestern French influences and carefully sourced local California ingredients, this restaurant is all about simple elegance, freshness and conviviality with a deeply local “market to table” philosophy.

The sleek, light-infused RH Bar overlooks the Sunset Strip, where the stars converge and the 'seen and be seen' lasts from sunset till sunrise. The bar offers an eclectic cocktail list using fresh, seasonal ingredients, as well as top-quality, artisan spirits.

What to do: Towering above fashionable Sunset Boulevard, the hotel is ideally located to explore Los Angeles. Situated next door to the Comedy Store and across from the House of Blues, with eclectic boutiques, trendy restaurants and funky bars all close by, the eclectic nightlife of Hollywood surrounds Andaz.

And if you're looking to relax and soak up some sun, the Andaz Sundeck is the perfect spot to see and be seen. Enjoy outdoor lounging both daytime and into the sunset with a menu of light bites and savoury snacks straight from the RH kitchen. The Sundeck is sure to please even the pickiest of Hollywood A-listers.

The details: The Andaz West Hollywood, 8401 West Sunset Boulevard. West Hollywood, CA 90069, +1 323 656 1234, westhollywood.andaz.com, rates from $245 per night.

By Megan McCluskie