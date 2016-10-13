Dubai's Most Luxurious Hotel Is The Ultimate Middle Eastern Destination

Dubai might be the home of luxury, but the St Regis hotel might top them all

So where are we heading?

Dubai for a desert break with all the lavish trimmings (and guaranteed sun)!

Where should we stay?

The St Regis, Dubai, minutes from the infamous Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. Imagine arriving to magical manicured gardens that glow under fairy lights, leading to an opulent grand entrance. And opulence is definitely the theme, you won’t turn a corner without spotting marble, silk or gold. Oh, and the St Regis has not one, but two rooftop swimming pools.

What about the rooms?

Super chic and elegant. Walk into a cove of extravagance with comfy king-sized bed, large bathroom (again decked out in all-marble-everything), and floor-to-ceiling windows. The limitless space makes it hard to leave, especially with your 24-hour butler. Not only will they unpack your suitcase and press your clothes, they will bring you coffee at any hour.

And what else is on offer?

Visit at the beginning of April and enjoy a day out at St. Regis International Polo Cup. A prompt Bentley pick-up will drive you straight to the brand new St. Regis Dubai Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club and, in true luxe style, you'll be served up Bollinger alongside a decadent (and endless) afternoon tea selection.

Alright, now I'm hungry, what’s for dinner?

Make a reservation at haute cuisine hotspot J&G Steakhouse. Start with a classic martini from the drinks trolley while you choose from Daniel Ferreira’s impressive menu that includes a whopping 17 different cuts of meat. Go for the colossal 1.4kg Tomahawk steak, if you’re feeling man enough! Be sure to leave space for the dessert though, the salted caramel sundae is definitely worth writing home about.