Soho House, New York

Recommended by LUXE City Guides



The lowdown: One of New York’s most stylish pearls is Brit cap import and private members’ club Soho House, plonked smack bang in the heart of the glammy retail and entertainment Meatpacking District.

The rooms: There are just 24 rooms, and with categories ranging from Playpen to Playground, the spacious, individually-styled chambers combining a whimsical pastiche of English townhouse and Manhattan loft are not just for sleeping, though should you wish to, the Egyptian cotton-clad beds are supremely comfy. Walnut flooring, exposed brick and timber beams, vibrant colours and juicy fabrics, handwoven rugs, vintage and modern furniture, LCD TVs, and comp WiFi feature throughout, while a number of rooms sport freestanding baths and steam showers.

What’s special: One major bonus of staying at Soho House is that as a lucky guest, you have unfettered access to all the club’s fab facilities. Top of the list is the bitty rooftop pool, which packs a major summer pretty kitty scene. The eye candy continues in the warehouse-chic restaurant and bar, with its distressed floorboards, Swarovski chandeliers, 39-ft Chesterfield sofa and the city’s movers and groovers chowing down on bistro fare and knocking back potent vodka-based swills. There’s a delicious Cowshed spa for anything from massages and facials to waxing and mani/pedis, and even a private theatre available to book.

Location, location, location: Should you wish to step out, you’ll be rewarded with a dizzying array of close-by shopportunity joys, such as fashion hothouses Jefrrey, Scoop and Calypso. You’re also a quick cab ride away from swank uptown Madison and Fifth Ave, downtown Soho, Nolita and Lower East Side, and the charming West Village, original stomping grounds of Carrie Bradshaw. Shimmy!

Find it: 29-35 Ninth Avenue at 13th St (+1 212 627 9800/sohohouseny.com)

The above suggestions are selected exclusively for InStyle.co.uk by LUXE City Guides (luxecityguides.com), the consummately stylish pocket travel guide, packed with astute, opinionated information for the busy and sophisticated visitor.