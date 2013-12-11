The lowdown Think of Bangkok and visions of brilliant landmarks, hooting tuk tuks and markets touting everything from tropical fruits to traditional crafts fill your mind, but there’s no better way to enjoy the hustle and bustle that the city is famous for than by staying at the iconic idyll at the heart of Thailand’s capital, the Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary and a recently completed renovation, the hotel is truly remarkable; from its marble-laid lobby to the award-winning restaurants, the picturesque palm tree-spotted pool area to the panoramic views offered at the Horizon Club Lounge on the 24th floor.

Its location on the bank of the Chao Phraya river as well as direct access to the Skytrain makes contemplating leaving the hotel to see the city’s sights and sounds that much easier, and, most importantly, easy to return to!

The rooms Opulent, yes, but with comfort and functionality clearly key in their design, pick any one of the hotel’s 802 rooms to feel immediately at ease and just a little bit excited. Perfectly fusing Eastern and Western design ideals, rich silk cushions meet crisp cotton sheets and hand-carved motifs meet bright marble bathrooms.

Go for a river view room and you’ll be treated to a vast bay window fitted with a day bed that lets you look out onto traditional Thai teak boats trailing the impressive Chao Phraya river by day, twinkling lights bynight, and an unmissable sunset in the middle.

Dining All tastes and temptations are catered to in the hotel’s incredible selection of restaurants, bars and culinary outlets - those with a sweet tooth won’t be able to keep their eyes from the Chocolate Boutique.

Liven up your taste buds with traditional Thai served in the striking teak pavillions of Salathip, right on the river’s front. Or take to the river itself on the Horizon Cruise, which casts off nightly with a beautiful buffet aboard. Back on dry land and the Chang Palace has perfected the crispy duck pancake and the award-winning Angelini’s is an Italian-fuelled spectacle of a restaurant, complete with open kitchen and pizza oven. Although Italian food might not be why you came to Thailand, Angelini’s truffle and parmesan bread might be one reason why you return!

InStyle recommends There’s certainly no shortage of things to do in Bangkok but before you delight in getting lost in the hubbub of the city, find yourself in the hotel’s CHI Spa. Treat yourself to a Jasmine Rice Glow to exfoliate all remnants of the11-hour flight, and re-balance with a CHI Balance massage. Utter bliss!

The details Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok, 89 Soi Wat Suan Plu, New Road, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand. A double room at Shangri-La Hotel Bangkok starts from 7,880 THB (approx. £160) per night. Price includes breakfast, tax and service. To book visit www.shangri-la.com or call 0800 028 3337.

By Sarah Smith