Sanctum on the Green, Cookham Dean

The lowdown: Nestled in Royal Berkshire, the Sanctum on the Green, country cousin to Sanctum Soho, is London rock & roll meets chic country getaway. Located just 40 minutes away from central London in the idyllic, sleepy village of Cookham Dean, the boutique hotel is the brainchild of music duo Mark Fuller and Andy Taylor.

The rooms: With only nine bedrooms, the hotel prides itself on intimacy and personal touches. From the diamante door handles to the mega-wide screen TV and state-of-the-art entertainment system, the tell-tale signs of a rock star retreat are unmissable. If you fancy splurging, make sure you check into the Sanctum Suite, a lavish room that comes complete with a king-size bed, rainforest shower and picturesque view of the hotel grounds. Deluxe Doubles have an equal amount of wow factor, with comfy four-posters and plenty of REN bathroom goodies to keep the girls happy.

What to do: Whether you want to put your walking boots on for the nearby Chiltern Way Walk, sip champagne in the open-air hot tub or make a splash in the stylish blackened-out pool, there's plenty to keep patrons happy. The hotel also has an in-house treatment room to cater for all your pampering needs.

The food: With executive head chef and Michelin-star winner John Burton-Race in residence, Sanctum's restaurant already has a serious gastronomic reputation. The seasonal menu boasts mouth-watering dishes in abundance, including the tender venison salad, beautiful duck confit and heavenly gooey chocolate fondant - a foodie's paradise!

The details: Rooms start from £120 per night inclusive of VAT and Breakfast. Sanctum on The Green, The Old Cricket Common, Cookham Dean, Berkshire, SL6 9NZ. Visit www.sanctumonthegreen.com

By Annabelle Spranklen