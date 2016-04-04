What Happened When Team InStyle Went To Salcombe Harbour Hotel

What’s the plan?

We’re off to Salcombe, a place in the UK where we can escape the madness of the fast paced city life, eat fresh seafood, drink ales and day dream at the picture-book seaside views of Devon from our room at Salcombe Harbour Hotel & Spa.



So what’s it like?

A giant bed, flat screen TV, dressing gown and slippers, sofa, shower, bath, nespresso machine, mini bar, complimentary wisky, plus an amazing balcony with the crème de la crème of panoramic views…all in all spectacular so far.

Now all comfy and unpacked where to next?

A stroll into Salcombe village, streets lined with shops from Cranch’s Sweet shop to Jack Wills, everything you’d expect from a seaside resort. A quick pit stop at the pub then back to the Hotel for dinner



What’s for dinner?

Lots of delicious delights, all locally sourced and seasonal, mmmm yummy! We’re in a Salcombe so obviously fish is in order, and fresh indeed it was, so fresh I could taste the sea. I went for the seafood platter, laid out and potted marvelously.

It’s the next day, the sea has entered our lungs annnnd (yawn) we’re up.

First stop the hotel spa, yay! I’m greeted by my therapist who takes me to the treatment room, soothing music and holistic smells set the mood straight away. After 85 minutes of back exfoliation, massage and a facial, I feel sufficiently rejuvenated and wonderfully relaxed.



Relaxed but awake, where to now?

A quick hop onto a little boat and we wiz a short way around the island, everyone friendly and happy to help. We wander about little and then our stomachs are gurgling ready for some lunch, so we stop at the famous Winking Prawn for some homemade soup. Once happily satisfied we carry on our walk up the hill with never ending breath taking views.

Time flies when you’re having fun and somehow we’re hungry again…

This time we tried a local pub The Victoria Inn for some traditional grub and bevvy’s. A cosy atmosphere with burning fire and low-beamed ceilings, serving delicious food once more, this time hearty English like liver and bacon with mashed potato and gravy, nom nom.

With so much success the Harbour Hotels are now opening sites in Bristol, Brighton and Chichester this year.



Sounds amazing, how do I book?

On the Salcombe Harbour Hotel website!