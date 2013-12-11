Rome Cavalieri, Rome, Italy

The lowdown Part of the Waldorf Astoria collection, the sumptuous Rome Cavalieri – frequented by the likes of George Clooney – sits high atop one of Rome’s famed seven hills, offering unrivalled views of the city. Art aficionados needn’t set foot outside the hotel to rub up against works by Renaissance masters – the hotel is decorated with literally thousands of artworks, from tapestries to oil paintings to statues. The Penthouse Suite even has a series of original Andy Warhols! (Along with a sofa designed and once owned by Karl Lagerfeld.)

The rooms Fancy resting your head in one of the world’s most romantic cities on the same pillow as George? Well, we can’t give away which pillow the Cloonster chose from the hotel's extensive pillow menu, but we can reveal the Oscar-winning star has stayed at the hotel’s exclusive Penthouse Suite – with Swarovski bathroom fittings, a fibre-optic star-lit ceiling, its own roof garden and hydromassage bath. A little beyond your budget? There are plenty of affordable options here, but no less luxe, from suites on the Imperial Floor to roomy doubles overlooking the extensive hotel gardens.

Eating and drinking The Cavalieri is home to Rome’s only three-Michelin-star restaurant, the world-famous La Pergola from chef Heinz Beck. Make sure your other half packs a suit jacket – this is seriously fancy foodie territory, with views from the ninth floor over the whole of the city. With a 29-strong water menu (yes, really) and a wine cellar with 53,000 bottles, spare yourself the menu panic headache by opting for the six- or nine-course tasting menu (whichever you decide on, we insist you include the to-die-for ravioli…). Elsewhere, the hotel is home to the most fabulous breakfast buffet in the universe – honestly, there is a table dedicated solely to jams, preserves and conserves – and hosts a family brunch by the swimming pool each Sunday, with a dedicated gelato bar.

Activities It’s Rome – so that means throwing a coin into the Trevi Fountain, hearing the Pope say mass at Vatican City, admiring a city full of art, architecture and monuments, recreating moments from Roman Holiday with your beloved… If you really want to experience a bit of Rome as the Romans once did, however, why not round off your exploration of the Colosseum with a bit of gladiator training? Kitted out in a tunic and belt, you’ll be weaponed up with a wooden sword and shown some Russell Crowe-worthy moves – or opt to rush into battle with a rubber sword at Scuola Gladiatori Roma. Or simply relax next to the pool or try a spa treatment.

Details Nightly rates at Rome Cavalieri, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, start at €380, about £315, for a Deluxe Room, including breakfast and VAT. T: 00 39 06 3509 1. W: romecavalieri.com

Getting there Monarch flies from Luton to Rome from £64.99 one way and from £126.99 return. For more information, visit monarch.co.uk