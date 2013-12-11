Renaissance Barcelona Hotel, Spain

The lowdown With shop-lined avenues, foodie hotspots, Catalan culture by the bucket load and white sand beaches, Barcelona has the ingredients to be much more than just a city break. And with its stunning location in the heart of the city, all of this is right on your doorstep at the Renaissance Barcelona Hotel.

Newly opened after a total renovation that saw it transform from the Diplomatic Hotel to the luxurious city idyll it is today, the Renaissance Barcelona Hotel combines stylish surroundings with thoughtful touches to make you feel at ease in an instant.

And while you won’t be short of things to do in Barcelona, make sure you hit the hotel’s rooftop terrace (left). A sun-filled haven high up above the city by day, La Terrassa turns into the place to see and be seen by night.



The rooms Step into any one of the hotel’s 211 contemporary rooms and you’d be forgiven for momentarily forgetting that you were slap bang in the centre of the city. Quiet and calm with a cool colour palette, design details, such as Gaudi-inspired motifs, bring the essence of Barcelona back into each room.

And while you might not have come to Barcelona to stay in bed, there’s no denying the joy of a good night’s sleep and that’s a dead cert at the Renaissance Barcelona Hotel. Sink into a dreamy mattress and cosy up in crisp white sheets to prepare for what the city’s got in store for you the following day.

Dining The CUIT Bar & Lounge on the ground floor of the hotel is the perfect spot to perch on a bar stool or settle into a sofa and watch the world go by with a cocktail in hand. There you can also sample some of Spain’s most traditional flavours played out with contemporary Catalan flair in the hotel’s signature selection of Platillos. The pa amb tomàquet (literally “bread and tomato”) is simple but utterly divine.

If it’s some serious sustenance you’re after, however, head upstairs to the CRU Restaurant & Steakhouse. Serving only the best quality Black Angus beef alongside seasonal local produce, all you need do is make your choice from the impressive wine list to complete the perfect meal.

InStyle recommends Taking tips from one of the hotel’s in-the-know Navigators. Much more than a classic concierge, ask your Navigator anything from what live music to see that night to how to get up close to La Sagrada Família, and from where to get a good pedicure to which deli to buy the best jamones Joselito.

The details Renaissance Barcelona Hotel, C / Pau Claris 122, 08009 Barcelona, Spain. A double room at Renaissance Barcelona Hotel starts from €225 (apporox. £182) per night on a bed & breakfast basis. To book visit renaissancebarcelonahotel.com or call 0034-93-2723810.

Getting there British Airways offer return flights from London City to Barcelona from £175 per person based on June/July 2012 departures. For reservations visit ba.com/barcelona or call 0844 493 0787.

By Sarah Smith