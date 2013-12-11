Radisson Edwardian Manchester

Best of both worlds: The Radisson Edwardian is housed in one of the city's most stunning historical buildings, but inside it boasts a distinct feel of modern luxury. With its glossy boutique style rooms and equally slick service, it's the perfect pad for a weekend break. What's more, located within a stones throw of the hub of the city, the hotel boasts stunning views, which are even more impressive by night as twinkling lights over the Manchester Wheel and cathedral cast the impression of a mini London.

Start your day right: If you have a hard day's shopping or sight-seeing ahead, then be sure to indulge in the hotel's breakfast. The order-to-suit service is ideal for all tastes, as the friendly staff will cook you up anything from pancakes and maple syrup to a full English, and there's also an impressive selection of speciality teas.

Rooms start at £110 per night.

For bookings visit radissonedwardian.com/manchester