Radisson Blu Royal, Dublin

The lowdown Dublin is adorably compact, the perfect city for walking about of a weekend to really get the feel for it – so where better to stay than bang in the centre, making everything from the famed Guinness Storehouse to Trinity College easily accessible and just a short stroll away. The Radisson Blu Royal is on a deceptively quiet street, which makes for a wonderful night’s sleep and a peaceful stay, but is just minutes away from the pubs and craic of Temple Bar.

The rooms I stayed in a Business Class room, which translates to a brilliantly comfy, well-kitted-out space – the power shower with its overhead giant faucet is particularly welcome to wake you up after a few too many pints the night before; as is the in-room Newspresso machine. The turn-down service made me feel like Snow White, with its apple on the pillow – way healthier than a chocolate…

Eating and drinking Hands up who doesn’t love a breakfast buffet? And, frankly, this hotel’s should win awards – in fact, it has. From fry-ups to mini muffins via continental-style platters of meats, cheeses and even smoked salmon, plus fruit, breads, yoghurts, scones and everything you could think of. Only my need to fit into an LBD for cocktails later stopped me going back for thirds. The hotel also has its own cocktail bar, with weekly specials that are less spendy than city-centre counterparts (Dublin can be pricey) and a French brasserie, Verres en Vers.

The city You can see everything on foot in this petite city (so leave the heels at home), from the gorgeous St Stephen’s Green to the Monument of Light – aka The Spire – on O’Connell Street. Make sure you visit Trinity College to see the Book of Kells, created by monks circa 800 AD, and the Ha’penny Bridge over the River Liffey. The Guinness Storehouse is a don’t-miss – a museum/exhibition over several storeys that ends with a pint of the black stuff and amazing views over the city. For shopping, head to Grafton Street and the Brown Thomas department store.

The details The Radisson Blu Royal, Golden Lane, 8 Dublin, Ireland. T: 00 353 1 898 2900. W: radissonblu.ie Business Class Room, from €255 per night, including wi-fi, breakfast daily newspaper and turn-down service.