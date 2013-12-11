Puro Hotel, Palma, Mallorca

The Lowdown Situated in Palma’s old town and nestled down a cobbled street in the former fish-market district, Puro Hotel is almost a spot to miss. Converted from an 18th century town palace, inside an urban oasis fusing historical past with calm and tranquil surroundings awaits. The hotel recently opened its private wing, which is available for exclusive hire allowing guests to enjoy a luxurious hotel-within-a-hotel environment.

The Rooms A mix between minimalist chic and contemporary opulence, rooms are spacious and oozing with modern art, trendy coffee table books and leather furniture. InStyle stayed in the newly opened private wing that consists of 11 suites, a spa, gym – and a 24-hour concierge service. There’s even a showpiece kitchen and dining room ideal for any lavish events. The exclusivity of the new annex makes it perfect for parties and large groups of friends with plenty of room to chill out on the day beds or soaking up the rays in the jacuzzi on the roof deck.

Wining and Dining If you’re staying in Puro, you definitely don’t want to miss out on the hotel’s restaurant, Opio. Overlooking the bar, the restaurant serves an authentic menu of Mediterranean and Asian food, with plenty of locally sourced seafood and delicious salad dishes on offer. Come nighttime, the bar comes alive with stylish couples and fashionable friends sipping cocktails, listening to the chilled-out music from the in-house DJ.

InStyle Recommends Make sure you take full advantage of the Puro Beach Club, the hotel’s sister establishment located a 15 minute drive away on Palma Bay. The beach club sits serenely on the water with a seawater pool, all-white decor and breathtaking views of the horizon. Puro hotel guests get free use of the facilities with comfortable sun beds and a welcome tray including fresh fruit, cold towels and a smoothie. Be sure to stay around for dinner where you can indulge in the fabulous food under a sunset sky. The hotel does provide a free shuttle bus service throughout the day to the beach club and back for Puro Hotel guests.

Details Puro Hotel Palma, Montenegro 12, 07012 Palma. Rooms from £225 per night including breakfast. Exclusive use of the private wing start from £3,315 per night including breakfast.

Visit purohotel.com/en/purohotel-palma

By Annabelle Spranklen