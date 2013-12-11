Principe, Forte Dei Marmi, Italy

The vibe: Between the rolling Tuscan hills (art geeks will know that the glistening white peaks are actually marble – as mined by one Michelangelo, natch) and the bath-warm glistening ocean, Forte Dei Marmi is possibly the most perfectly chic spot on the sea. The pristine, beach-hut lined sands (colour blocked in ice cream-candy colours) have not a sun-bed out of place and the balmy evenings can be spent nipping between Dolce and Gabbana and Gucci before supping down some prosecco in the postcard-perfect town square. Bursting with the crème of Italian society as well as a good few global jet-setters – a quick clock of the yachts gliding across the sea and lamborghinis parked nonchalantly tell you all you need to know about the clientele. And now, after decades of chint-za-rama fusty old-school hotels, they finally have a pad sufficiently flash to house them in.



The lowdown: The brand spanking new Principe (opened June 2010) is a tasty slice of modern sophistication and glamour. Boutique in size (there are a neat 28 rooms), its rooftop terrace bar and restaurant puts Shoreditch House’s offering right in the shade – unbelievable views, incredible tapas style nibbles and slick service make this space ripe for high-octane parties a-plenty. Back on the ground, lounge in giant cream linen lined cabanas by the blissful pool or soak up some cocktails (ask for their lemon sorbet, champagne and vodka concoction – it is beyond divine) before indulging in their fine dining restaurant (hint: do not miss out on the risotto).



Chill zone: Spa lovers will not be disappointed. The ultra calming underground space hosts a pool plus two saunas (we couldn’t get enough of ice cascade ready for you to cool down with) and steam room. Their expertly trained therapists will sooth even the most hardened of souls, for a perfect post flight chill-out the Ila experience (scrub, massage and facial) is the ultimate way to prime you for a week of pure luxe.



Get there: Easyjet flies daily to Pisa (about a half hour drive from Forte Dei Marmi). Principe, rates from €495 to €1045 per room per night inc VAT. For bookings call 00 39 05 84 78 36 21 or visit

http://www.principefortedeimarmi.com

By Victoria Moss

