Pelham Hotel, London

Recommended by LUXE City Guides

The look: Think 52 rooms in a Georgian townhouse that’s been tapped with the

wonderful wand. Think lashings of colour and movement, and if fabrics and

florals, striped walls and candlewick bedspreads, Victorian and Edwardian

antiques, country charm with city smarts is your bag, you’ll simply adore

The Pelham.

What’s special: At times, too much is never enough, but comfort and luxury

are constants, with LCD TVs, DVD players, WiFi, Frette sheets and

Penhaligon’s toiletries so you'll always be fragrant as a cloud.



Location, location, location: Parked opposite South Ken tube station, it’s

handier than a hanky for taking in the local sights and exploring the vast

riches of London. There’s no need to use anything but your legs (though not

in 5-inch Georgie Goodman’s), to propel you to the fabulous and free

Victoria & Albert and Natural History Museums, and the Serpentine Gallery in

Hyde Park. If your idea of art is fashion however, then the joys of

Kensington, Sloane St and Chelsea are a quick dash away in a cab, with

Harrods, Harvey Nics and all the major label stables you’d care for, but

look even closer for superb finds in Walton St and Draycott Ave. You’re also

close to classic nibble and quaff spots, including oyster fave Bibendum,

Italian Daphne’s and Brit-dish Tom’s Kitchen.

Find it: 15 Cromwell Place, SW7. T: +44 20 7589 8288. W: luxecityguides.com, Rooms from GBP290

The above suggestions are selected exclusively for InStyle.co.uk by LUXE City Guides (luxecityguides.com), the consummately stylish pocket travel guide, packed with astute, opinionated information for the busy and sophisticated visitor.