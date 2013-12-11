Pavillon des Lettres, Paris

The lowdown If you’re fed up of all the usual grand hotel suspects, but don’t want to go too off piste, this gem in the heart of the 8th, just off rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré (satisfyingly hidden), is an absolute find. Boutique but without any pretensions, it has a charming, unassuming, laid back feel to it. Perhaps it’s down to the literary theme of the rooms - each is named rather than numbered after a famous writer (from Woolf to Baudelaire), which will give any intellectual snob something to smile about. It’s the perfect spot from which to explore Paris’s many cultural gems and crème de la crème of designer goods (you can start with Prada which is right on the corner of the street).



The hotel With only 26 rooms, it’s nicely cosy inside, and gives off more of an air of private house than hotel – we loved how room service came delivered on an artful wooden tray rather than cumbersome (and let’s face it, slightly naff) metal trolley. The décor is soothing and perfectly chic - all neutrals, nudes, beige and modern whites. We particularly liked the bathrooms, which had an unusual amount of practical elements for hotel bathing, hooks in the right places, mirrors actually at eye level and a brilliantly powerful waterfall shower. Downstairs, lounge your way through breakfast in the delightful Salon lounge, where you can also help yourself to the opus of literature on offer in the library (from comics to Chaucer) and drinks courtesy of the honesty bar.

InStyle recommends When is Paris we always say for every shop you stop to peruse in, you need to indulge in a cultural activity. Not only is it good for your soul, but your wallet also. If these things are no worry to you, then from here you are perfectly poised to indulge in the very, very best of Parisian shopping, seeing that you are seconds from the rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore and avenue Montaigne, but you are also but one step over the Champs Elysees to the Grand Palais where you can soak up a fine exhibition or two (you see what we’re saying?). There is nothing better than waltzing along the Seine and through the centre of Paris on a blissfully sunny day. For a romantic day out (or even heavenly solo stroll) then we say pop on your ballet flats and skip down the rue de Rivoli to the Tuileries where you can lounge on bench and soak up the scene, before heading over to rue Royale for a Laduree treat. Our other fashion week secrets? Hotel Costes is fabulous for a celeb spot or twelve (at our last visit we noted Alexa Chung, Poppy Delevigne and Clemence Poesy), Café Castiglione is parfait for a salade nicoise and prime spot for people watching. While for something altogether different pop across into St Germain for supper at the Ralph Lauren restaurant. Really. Particularly fab in summer time when you can take advantage of the fabulous decked outdoor courtyard.

The details Hotel Pavillon des Lettres, 12 rue des Saussaies, 75008 Paris is priced from €300 per room per night including breakfast. To book call +33 (0)1 49 24 26 26 or email reservations@pavillondeslettres.com

www.pavillondeslettres.com

By Victoria Moss