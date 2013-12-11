Pavillon de la Reine, Paris

Recommended by LUXE City Guides

The vibe: When planning a saucy getaway in the City of Lovers, there’s no shortage of cosy inns you could hole up in, though hotels don’t get more romantic than the Pavillon de la Reine, a vine-covered residence positioned on quite possibly the prettiest square in Paris, Place des Vosges. There’s plenty of fashion cred at this auberge too, with Jean Paul Gaultier making the Victor Hugo Suite his home for 2 years.

The shopping: Should you wish to venture out, you’re barely two clicks of your Louboutins from the happening Marais district, with a dizzying spread of shopping (don’t miss designer label hothouse L’Eclaireur) and dining options – three-Michelin-star L'Ambroisie is practically next door, with Moroccan Chez Omar and tea queen Mariage Fréres an easy stroll away, or if you’re in search of culture, the Pompidou Centre is also near.

The chill-out zone: This chateau-like lovely packs in charm and atmos in spades, with its 17th-century wooden beams, replica oil paintings, tapestries and stone fireplaces, plus a courtyard with a secret garden feel. As for les chambres, think individually decorated French country house, with some rooms mixing floral and rustic, while others lean towards classic contemporary. Whatever your preference, make sure it looks out onto the comely garden. No hotel is complete without a spa these days, and here you’ll find a petit sanctuary operated by Carita with two treatment rooms, a jacuzzi and hammam, plus a nifty gym. As for service, specially trained Clefs d’Or concierges wave their magic wands and voila!, your heart’s desires, on a silver platter, bien sûr.

Book now: Pavillon de la Reine, 28 Place des Vosges, 75003 Paris, France, 01 40 29 19 19. www.pavillon-de-la-reine.com