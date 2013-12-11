Palazzo Victoria, Verona, Italy

The lowdown Five-star Palazzo Victoria, in the heart of Verona (and if any city can be said to have a “heart”, it’s this pink-hued gem in northern Italy), is the sister hotel to Il Salviatino in Florence – beloved by Kate Moss. Luxe and modern with an al fresco feel – there’s a “living” wall of green moss in the reception area and an entrance via a courtyard, candlelit at night. It’s built on Roman and Medieval ruins, adding a drop of history to a boutique city hotel: the ruins are integrated seamlessly into the building – look down during breakfast and you’ll see through the glass floors to the Roman remains below.

The rooms Despite having 70 rooms, Palazzo Victoria retains an intimate, boutique feel – ranging from Deluxe to Grand Terrace Deluxe to Suites, all have high ceilings, the type of HUGE power showers in the bathrooms that had this Londoner weeping at her poor water pressure back home, and beds the size of Sicily. Book a room with a balcony if you fancy your own “Juliet” moment…

The dining Breakfasts this good should be illegal, particularly if you’re planning to hit Lake Garda in your bikini later… Help yourself to juices, platters of fresh fruit, cured meats, a huge variety of baked goods, and choose eggs, bacon and the like to order. Worth getting up for the coffee alone, frankly. Dinners at the hotel’s restaurant are to die for (I’m still dreaming of the tiramisu, in particular), or hang out in the courtyard, lobby lounge or bar with a glass of wine and a bar snack whenever you like.

What to do in Verona It’s practically verboten to visit Verona and NOT make the pilgrimage to see Juliet (of Romeo and… fame, obv), or rather, her house – make a love wish on the wall outside, pose on the balcony, or touch her statue’s breast for luck! Elsewhere, Verona is opera central – every summer, classic operas are staged in the romantic confines of the arena (the third largest amphitheatre the Romans ever built) in central Piazza Bra – it’s PINK and beautiful. Romantics should take a stroll to the Giusti Garden for fountains, a maze, woodland grottos and gorgeous views, or hire a car and take a day trip out to Lake Garda with girlfriends to splash in the lake or simply drink in the views (and the Aperol spritzes, the city’s thirst-quenching and ubiquitous orange cocktail).

The details Deluxe rooms start from €230 including VAT. Palazzo Victoria, Via Adua 8, 37121 Verona, Italy. T: 00 39 045 590 566 W: palazzovictoria.com. Palazzo Victoria offers a Girls-Only Weekend package, including complimentary cocktails on arrival, a surprise beauty gift, a three-course dinner, a make-up and hairstyling session at a leading salon before heading out in a chauffeur-driven car to enjoy the nightlife. From €594.50 per person for two nights.