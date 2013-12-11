One&Only Le Saint Géran, Mauritius

The lowdown Situated on its own 60-acre private peninsula, cobalt blue lagoon and silver white beach, it’s easy to see why the One&Only Le Saint Géran is one of the highest regarded hotels in Mauritius. Only one hour from the airport and 40 minutes from the capital Port Louis, Le Saint Géran is the perfect holiday retreat. Founded in 1975, the resort was the country’s first luxury hotel and having picked the island's prime location, it quickly established itself as the playground for the rich and famous. Throughout the hotel Dutch and French colonial influences blend together to combine style and comfort. While some find the ‘70s decor and furnishings a little dated, others fall in love with the discreet elegance and old-school ambience.

The rooms All of the 163 suites boast views of the stunning Indian Ocean and the hotel’s picturesque tropical gardens from the terrace or balcony. All guests have personalised 24-hour butler service and if, like us, you love personal touches you’ll be pretty impressed with the little extras including a scented candle option to suit your mood every night. Impressive room features include an ample walk in wardrobe, large balcony and chic marble bathroom. While the rooms are not kitted out with all the latest cutting edge technology, the essentials are covered with free Wi-Fi, a flat screen TV, iPod docking and DVD/CD player.

Providing complete privacy and a favourite with the A-list, the hotel’s exclusive villa is situated in its own lavish corner of the resort and includes a private beach and dining experience, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, plus a fully-fitted kitchen with personal chef and waiting staff at your disposal – once you’ve visited you’ll never want to leave!

The food Dining at Le Saint Géran is an experience you’ll never forget. Set around the pool, La Terrasse is the main restaurant where you can enjoy a breakfast buffet every morning, an a la carte lunch menu that offers everything from sushi to steak, and both a table menu and themed buffets in the evening featuring international and local cuisine. Adding a modern touch to the hotel, the PRIME Contemporary Grill offers a new cutting-edge dining experience in a relaxed, modern and chic venue, serving fresh seafood, only the finest Australian Angus Wagyu beef and organic food ; we found it impossible to fault anything! Featuring the award-winning cuisine of Michelin-star chef Vineet Bhati, the food at the Rasoi by Vineet restaurant is astonishingly good. Not only is the modern-Indian menu sublime, the waterside views are incredible. Our top food tip? Leave the diet at home!

The spa Set in one of the most stunning locations we’ve ever seen, with its own infinity swimming pool overlooking the Indian Ocean, the Espa spa is the epitome of relaxation. For the ultimate indulgence try out the Hot Stone Massage – it leaves you feeling de-stressed, almost comatose with contentment and ultra-relaxed, as well as helping to speed up the body’s natural methods of toxin removal and increase circulation. Utter bliss! We also highly recommend Bastien’s pedicure, a 60-minute exclusive treatment that features a nail treatment, a natural beauty finish, skin care and a massage from the toes up to the legs. Believe us, this is a pedicure with a difference – we’ve never seen our nails look so shiny and the polish lasted for weeks without staining.

The details Stay seven nights, pay for four and receive reduced rates and complimentary half-board. A junior suite in November starts at £719 per night. Visit oneandonlyresorts.com. Package prices from £1,785 per person, including return flights from London Heathrow with Air Mauritius. Air Mauritius offers up to four weekly non-stop direct flights from Heathrow Airport to Mauritius (call 020 434 4375 or email ukinfo@airmauritius.com).

If you are booking a special trip and want to enjoy VIP treatment from the moment you step off the plane then we recommend the Yu Lounge – a personalised service that cuts out the passport queues and luggage wait, providing breakfast or lunch while your bags are being collected. Visit yulounge.com for more info.

By Sinead O'Donoghue