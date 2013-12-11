Old Swan and Minster Mill - Cotswolds

The Lowdown The kind of place you'll want to revisit time and time again, InStyle was back at the Old Swan and Minster Mill in Minster Lovell, this time for a wonderfully romantic early spring getaway.

Set in the tumbling, emerald hills of the Cotswolds, the Old Swan and Minster Mill is the perfect place to detox the daily stresses and simply take a little time out. Whether it's exploring the rambling footpaths to neighbouring beauty spots, or simply relaxing by the babbling river Windrush, every whim is catered for by the hotel and its delightful staff.



The Rooms Set across two buildings, for the more traditional, the Old Swan is just the thing with its classic, cosy heritage decor, while for the more contemporary, the Minster Mill with its stunning river rooms have a more modern feel.

InStyle recommends the River Rooms for the ultimate in relaxation. Each room comes with its own private terrace which overlooks the Windrush. Guests can sit and while away the hours on their deck chairs as the river flows past their room - even borrowing fishing equipment from the hotel and fish directly from the terrace (returning the catch back to the river, of course!). With thoughtful attention to detail, the hotel also provides outside individual firepits for the terraces and marshmallows for toasting - need we say more!

Dining With a seasonal menu and locally sourced ingredients, dining at the Old Swan is a real treat for the tastebuds. From light lunches to Sunday roasts, delicious hearty suppers to buffet breakfasts, diners can choose to eat al fresco in the beautiful hotel grounds or by the fire-side inside the cosy Old Swan inn.



Current events The Old Swan and Minster Mill has teamed up with Asthall Manor in neighbouring Swinbrook to create the Best Things In Life programme. The former home of the Mitford sisters, Asthall Manor boasts exquisite landscaped gardens which will showcase 100 works in stone by 29 sculptors - both established and new talent. Alongside the sculptures, the event will host a variety of events in the creative arts including painting, drawing workshops, talks, artist demonstrations and theatre and music performances.

The Details: Rooms start at £165 per night with all prices including VAT and a full English breakfast. For details of the Best Things In Life offer please call the number below.



Old Swan & Minster Mill, School Hill, Minster Lovell, Witney, Oxfordshire OX29 0RN

Telephone: 01993 774441