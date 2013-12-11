Old Swan and Minster Mill Cotswolds

The lowdown: For an utterly English jaunt into the very heart of the Cotswolds, a stay at the Old Swan and Minster Mill is not to be missed. Tucked away from the main thoroughfare of the often busy Slaughters and Stow on Wold, the Old Swan and Minster Mill dwells its very own corner of Cotswolds charm, nestled next to the peaceful village of Minster Lovell with its romantic ruins and haunting history, while the River Windrush flows gently through the hotel grounds.

Everything a guest could possibly want is all found in this tiny pocket of England. Whether it's activities such as fishing, bike riding or walks, unwinding with a spa treatment or two or simply whiling away the hours by the Windrush in the hotel's stunning gardens, the Old Swan and Minster Mill makes it very hard for guests to find a reason to leave.

The Rooms: Set over two neighboring buildings, the Old Swan and Minster Mill offer a room to suit all tastes and budgets. While the Old Swan stays true to its 600 year history - with all the mod-cons of course, the Minster Mill has a more modern, contemporary country edge in its 40 rooms. Guests can enjoy all facillities in the two buildings, including the beautiful log-fired bar in the Old Swan.

InStyle recommends one of the 16 beautiful beamed guestrooms of the Old Swan for a quintessentially traditional English experience. All rooms are luxuriously furnished and feature modern ensuite bathrooms.

Dining: Known throughout Oxfordshire for its delicious gastro-pub menu, eating at the Old Swan is absolute must. The heavily beamed dining rooms and bar make for a stunning setting to enjoy a relaxing meal, while during the warmer months the patio terrace is perfect for dining al fresco. Using local and seasonal ingredients the menu offers hearty, tasty British cuisine which is exactly what you want after a long day rambling through the meadows.

The Details: Rooms start at £165 per night with all prices including VAT and a full English breakfast.

Old Swan & Minster Mill, School Hill, Minster Lovell, Witney, Oxfordshire OX29 0RN

Telephone: 01993 774441

oldswanandminstermill.com