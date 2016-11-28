Why Ohla Boutique Hotels Will Make Your Barcelona Trip

Why stay in Ohla Barcelona of ALL the hotels in the city?

Ohla Barcelona makes for an easy and special trip, from check-in with a glass of Cava to the chic minimalist rooms (with excellent range of snacks and mini bar if, say, your Friday evening flight is delayed and you need some sustinence but can’t be bothered to move).

How will I know which building it is?

You can’t really miss it. Located on Via Laietana, it’s the old building covered in very cool ceramic balls.

Where am I sleeping?

There are 74 rooms, from Essential Rooms to the Penthouse Suites. All are designed in a sleek aesthetic, with glass-walled showers or (the dream) standalone baths. The beds are massive — like, you hardly see the other person and definitely don’t feel it when they move — and the mattresses were ridiculously comfortable. I properly considered staying there rather than seeing the delights of Barcelona.

Glass-walled showers, you say?

Yes, not great if you’re not comfortable with your hotel companion but otherwise an excellent experience, especially with the actually nice little miniatures they provide.

So, it’s breakfast time – what’s there to eat?

Breakfast is included with the rooms and is served, buffet-style, in the downstairs restaurant area where there’s a very cool wall of wine bottles. There’s a range of bread, fruit, cereals or cooked breakfast, with juices (I recommend the spinach, apple and lemon) and you can order coffees.

After travelling I’m feeling a bit sluggish and quite fancy a work-out…

There’s a very neat little gym and spa area in the hotel, with towels and miniatures and all you’ll ever need. Or, if you’re feeling like working out al fresco, there’s a dreamy pool on the roof.

A roof terrace, you say?

Yes, it’s kind of a big deal. There’s a pool on the roof with a view of Barcelona and the surrounding area — and there’s a bar. Be sure to check out the stairwell while you're up there too. So Instagrammable.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BMLkud2AC-b/ Stairwell goals at Ohla Barcelona #InStyleTravels A post shared by InStyle UK (@instyleuk) on Oct 30, 2016 at 1:45am PDT

And what if I want to check out a different part of the city?

Ohla Boutique Hotels just opened a new five stars hotel called Ohla Eixample which is on Carrer Còsega 289 and it’s equally amazing. It’s a bit bigger, with 94 rooms, but it’s still got the same chilled out atmosphere and cool minimalist aesthetic – and yes, there’s a roof terrace with a heated pool (which is the only one in Barcelona).

Did I hear it has been awarded a Michelin star?

Yes, the Xerta Restaurant, which is on the ground floor of the hotel and led by chef Fran Lopez and managed by his brother Joaquim, has been awarded a Michelin star — Fran's second!

Where can I book?

For rooms at Ohla Barcelona or Ohla Eixample, go to Ohla Boutique Hotels.