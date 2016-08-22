Where To Stay In Ibiza When You Are Looking For Luxe Boutique Chic

Ibiza has never lost its appeal as a fabulous holiday destination - but finding the perfect Ibiza hotel can sometimes be a bit tricky, especially if you are looking for somewhere to stay that bridges the gap between boutique luxury and clubbing convenience.

Myself and the BFF decided to fulfil a much talked-about rite of passage this year by deciding to visit Ibiza together for a few days. We had tickets to see LCD Soundsystem at Ibiza Rocks, and had this idea that we'd reclaim some of our 'yoof' by spending a few sun-soaked days on Europe's infamous Party Island. However, it needs to be pointed out that (although we like to think we're still down with the kids), the two of us are now in our mid-thirties, and the prospect of staying in the hedonistic, unlimited apple sour-saturated strip that is San Antonio just wasn't an option for us. We wanted party atmosphere, with a side of yoga...

The OD Talamanca in Ibiza is a newly opened 5* hotel situated in one of the finest locations on the island, just steps away from beautiful beaches, marinas and exclusive seafront eateries. Boasting 117 rooms and suites, the hotel offers up a slice of retro-glamour whilst still maintaining an effortlessly modern feel.

We were lucky enough to spend four nights there...

So, was the room sufficient enough for two girls and all their 'I'm in Ibiza' travel swag?

The layout was a little narrow, but dual aspect — perfect for two girls sharing — and the bathroom area was more than able to deal with all of our (now Ryanair-bashed) cosmetics. The mini bar was impressive (a great size for storing extra water/pre-drinks), and the bed was bigger than my entire Hackney apartment. Plus, we could watch Wimbledon highlights on the Smart TV. Bonus. The room also offered spectacular views of Talamanca Bay and Ibiza’s old town, plus the décor was both sleek and Scandi-inspired. Very swank indeed.

Did the hotel have a pool worthy of a bazillion smug Instagram posts?

OD Talamanca has two pools on site, lots of Instagrammable lounging areas, and a lovely outside bar (together with lounger-side waiter service) that 100% ups the Ibiza fab factor. The BFF and I shared poolside snacks (delicious steamed Vietnamese style buns with smoked salmon) and reacquainted our thirty-something-year-old selves with the idea of drinking ice-cold Rosé in the 30 plus degree heat. I need to add that this became the beverage mantra for the entire trip. Also, the staff were 100% accommodating when we needed a 'late check-out' on the final day... Fault lies with Pikes Hotel, and that too-darn-fun ballpit karaoke.

And what about the breakfast? (We're ALL about the mini pastries...)

The breakfast area was the best place to beat back that pesky hangover, and I don't know about you, but isn't a breakfast buffet one of the most glorious sights in existence? Yep, thought so. Plenty of fresh fruit, blended juices and smoothies were on offer to help cleanse away the very worst of Ibiza's sins — insert winky emoji — however, I feel that all the deliciously naughty breakfast things warrant a mention also. Pancakes, fried bacon and an entire Spanish caramel flan was laid out like a golden crown of sugary loveliness every morning. It would have been rude not to indulge.

Didn't you feel a little bit out of the party loop in Talamanca?

Not at all. We loved the fact that Talamanca beach was only a short stroll away, and even through we weren’t strictly there for a clubbing holiday, the hotel was easily connected to hubs like Ibiza’s old town and San Antonio. Walking along the Talamanca seafront and stopping in a couple of the bars along the way, we got into many random chats with locals (male: suntanned and tattooed, female: suntanned, tattooed, breezing about regally in floaty maxi dresses - total #IbizaGoals) and came to the conclusion that we'd definitely come to the right spot. Talamanca felt quiet, and undiscovered - much like the OD Talamanca itself.

Standard rooms range from 230€ to 450€ per room per night depending on season including WiFi access, soft drinks minibar, services charges and tax. For more information and to book, visit www.odtalamanca.com