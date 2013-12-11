Nobis Hotel, Stockholm

The lowdown If you want to be surrounded by really, really, really good looking people, then head to Stockholm -­ everyone's tall, willowy, blonde, hot and chic-er than Alexa Chung at fashion week. It's amazing. To take full advantage, stay at the aesthetically reflective Nobis, which is perfectly nestled next to the Acne flagship store (FYI ­ it's about 30 per cent cheaper here than in the UK), a stone's throw from Cos and in teetering distance from every restaurant and bar you'll want to be seen in. Think modern, discreet luxury. It's all marl grey sofas, rich burgundy rugs and Design Museum worthy installations.



The rooms Stockholm is a small city, and thus its hotel rooms are not enormous; however, the Nobis has sizeable ones for here. The rooms are minimal and functional - think luscious, dark floorboards, crisp white sheets and pared back stylish furnishings. Definitely request one overlooking the square for stellar people watching.



Eating and drinking Make sure to get up for breakfast, ­ the buffet here is one the yummiest I've ever had and ­ the pancakes are too divine. Later on, position yourself for lunch outside and savour an octopus salad at their Italian-infused Bistro. And for a serious shot of super-luxe, a glass of champagne at the Gold Bar & Lounge is the perfect way to set you up for a decadent evening.



The details Nobis Hotel, Norrmalmstorg 2-4, 111 86 Stockholm; tel 0046 8 614 10 00; visit nobishotel.se. Room rates from £185 for a double room. For more information on the city, go to visitstockholm.com

By Victoria Moss