No.11 Cadogan Gardens, London

The lowdown The prestigious address of this boutique hotel (tucked just behind Sloane Square and a stone’s throw from Harrods) hints at the kind of thing you can expect from this hidden gem of a hotel. In its former life No. 11 was a private members’ club, a home from home for aristos and A-listers. Retaining those high standards, it’s now an eclectic, super-luxe urban retreat, home to 59 distinctly and sumptuously decorated rooms and suites, a state of the art gym, glam restaurant and stylish bar and roof terrace. The hotel’s intimate and tranquil drawing room is a relaxing spot for some post-shopping afternoon tea and the secluded, seductively low-lit bar serves a selection of limited edition champagnes, vintage wine and expertly blended cocktails - the ideal haunt for some post work entertaining.

The rooms The 54 bespoke rooms and four one-bedroom apartment suites at No.11 are all totally individual but equally divine and glamorous as each other. Each room is slightly differently themed, but every single one is opulently decorated and boasts a four-poster bed complete with ornate headboard and plush faux-fur bed throws, sumptuous baroque chaises-longues, stunning Murano glass chandeliers and a plasma TV. The en-suite bathrooms are equally impressive, vast and bedecked in chocolate marble and dark wood, with a striking stand-alone bath tub and glass walk-in shower. Feeling particularly decadent and private? Book one of the four chic apartments, which have totally private access.

Eating and drinking After you’ve eaten breakfast in No.11’s dining room, you won’t want to eat breakfast anywhere else (indeed there is one particular young lady who dines there every single morning without fail, laptop in tow). A buffet of croissants, granola and fresh exotic fruit platters sits in a beautiful, bright conservatory, which itself sits adjacent to a seriously stylish restaurant, with walls adorned with arty black and white snapshots of bygone rock stars (Grace Jones, Mick Jagger et al), a glossy monochrome chequered floor and sparkling chandeliers. The food served is seasonal delicious and classic: at breakfast choose between porridge with Devon cream and blossom honey, poached eggs with smoked salmon and grilled Scottish kippers with lemon and parsley butter. At lunch and dinner, expect slightly more robust dishes such as West Country shoulder of lamb with garlic cream potatoes and dark chocolate tart with sea salt caramel and banana ice cream. In summer, you won’t be able to resist eating outside on the glass-roof covered terrace, which, with its wrought iron, decked floor and mosaic tile details, could well be somewhere in the Med.



The details No.11 Cadogan Gardens, London, SW3 2RJ. To book call 020 7730 7000 or visit no11cadogangardens.com. Room price from £225 excluding VAT.

By Sarah Statman