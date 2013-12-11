Style heights: Opposite St. Patrick's Cathedral, towering above the heaving metropolis of New York city, The New York Palace hotel stands proud at 55 gleaming floors, with its opulant upper floors playing stylish home to The Towers. Leading you in through its grand doors, through a breathtaking gold and glass lobby, a beautiful sweeping staircase leads to the hotel's Two Michelin Starred GILT restaurant and lounge, where guests are greeted to a decor fusion of past meets present - not to mention a delicious menu!

Boasting stunning panoramic views of surrounding skyscrapers, roof-tops and of course the bustling streets below each room in The Towers has its very own picture-perfect scene of New York city.

InStyle recommends: The sumptuous Junior suite which is the perfect space to relax and unwind. Enjoy a spacious lounge and dining area, an in-room fitness suite complete with treadmill and bike (in case you want to burn off a few calories gained from the hotel's delicious GILT restaurant), pamper yourself in the gorgeous bathroom with plenty of in-room Molton Brown treats, and then hit the sack in the sultan-sized master bedroom.

And if the complimentary champagne and minibar facilities in the room aren't enough for you, your Junior Suite comes with the key to The Towers' Executive Lounge where you can enjoy some much needed downtime with an array of complimentary food and drink from a lavishly-stocked buffet.

Unwind: For evening drinks, the New York Palace boasts one of the most stunning and historic courtyards in New York. Built in 1882, the Palace Courtyard is now a charming outdoor bar where you can sit and sip a cocktail in style. And you'll be in good company too - The New York Palace was the one of the key locations for Season 1 of Gossip Girl!

With immaculate service, stunning surroundings and so much to do within the hotel, The New York Palace is an absolute must for your perfect New York moment.

Standard Room rates start at US $1,000 per night and the Triplex is US $16,500.00.

Book it: Online at newyorkpalace.com or contact reservations at 1-800-697-2522.