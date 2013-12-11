Natural Bliss at One Aldwych, London

The lowdown: Situated in one of the treatment rooms at the One Aldwych hotel in London, Natural Bliss have placed a pure oxygen bubble made from 99.9% pure filtered air. Designed to detoxify, energize and repair skin, this amazing facial instantly transforms your complexion.

On the menu: Lasting for an hour, the relaxing and purifying facial is an experience you’ll never forget. Basing its range on the principle of introducing oxygen into the skin, the facial begins after you are zipped into the igloo and take your place on the heated bed. After your skin is thoroughly cleansed a cooling glyco-peel followed which is used to remove the dead skin cells. While the mask works its magic the therapist gives you a shoulder, hands and neck massage. When the mask was removed an Oxygen finishing mask was then applies to unclog pores. To provide oxygen to the skin, an Oxygen Complex serum was then applied, followed by an oxygen cream to add extra moisture. Our verdict? You leave feeling totally refreshed and skin looks utterly radiant.

The details: Facials cost from £50 and are available at 1 Aldwych, London WC2B 4BZ. For treatment selections and reservations, call 020 7300 0600.