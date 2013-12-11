Mondrian South Beach, Miami Beach, Florida

The lowdown Based in Miami’s beautiful people mecca of South Beach, the Mondrian is a fittingly attractive member of the luxe Morgans Hotel group and perfectly positioned to enjoy the fabulously hedonistic Miami scene. As soon as you enter the glossy white open-plan lobby of the Mondrian, filled with its statement furniture and iconic floating staircase, you sense that this hotel is all about playful luxury. Such assumptions are confirmed once you head through the lobby and out to the hotel’s glamorous pool area, which overlooks the marina’s jet-ski filled waters and is bedecked with oversized sunloungers and cabanas (naturally adorned by aforementioned beautiful people).

The rooms Prepare to drop your bags and dash to your balcony open-mouthed the minute you step into the stunning bay view studio: the cue being in the name, you can expect panoramic views of the famous Biscayne bay and bright lights of downtown Miami. The style of each room is sexy and incredibly stylish, with everything - from the huge rose tinted mirror to the Dutch Delft tiles - being custom-designed and highly distinctive. All rooms have ridiculously huge, cosy beds, 42-inch plasma TVs and a well-equipped kitchenette; plus quirky touches have been added by internationally acclaimed designer Marcel Wanders (yes, that is a giant image of a doll’s face on the wall) with the overall effect being unexpected and a total wow. The unique-meets-luxe features continue in the bathroom with gold mosaic tiles, a chandelier showerhead, an oversized shower and products from uber cool brand Malin & Goetz.

Eating and drinking Breakfast (which let’s face it, when in Miami, is more likely to be brunch) is either a room service affair of eggs benedict/pancakes/granola or a rather alternative take on breakfast in the hotel’s famous Asia De Cuba restaurant (brunch surely doesn’t get more exciting than a lobster and blue crab omelette). For lunch you’ll want to sit round the pool and indulge in giant corn chips with home-made guacamole, the divine chicken quesadillas or the popular ancho chilli chicken salad. Arguably, the best part of any holiday is watching the sunset with a cocktail in hand and the Mondrian’s aptly named Sunset Lounge is undoubtedly one of the best places in Miami for doing this. Sit down with a lychee saketini and watch the Miami skyline at its best, bathed in a red dusk glow, before indulging an alcohol-fuelled appetite with Asia De Cuba’s insanely delicious Asian-Latin fusion menu of coconut Chilean seabass, pan-seared Ahi tuna and plantain fried rice with avocado salad.

Activities If you get tired of sunbathing by the pool with a pitcher of watermelon rum (difficult to imagine, I know), retreat to the serenity of the Agua Spa, where the clean white contemporary interiors are a haven for escapism. Try the signature Milk and Honey massage - fabulously soothing after a few too many hours lying in the sun. If you like to get your kicks in a more vigorous way, hit the gym on the third floor, where from the treadmill you can take in stunning views of the bay and Star Island (working out in your local gym will never feel the same again), or borrow one of the hotel’s bikes and discover the super cool South Beach district in the healthiest possible way.

The details Mondrian South Beach, 1100 West Avenue, Miami Beach, Fl 33139, tel: 00 1 305514 1500. Rooms start from $245 (approx £156) per room per night. Book and pay more than 21 days in advance and receive 15% off the best available rate and complimentary wireless. Visit mondrian-miami.com

By Sarah Statman