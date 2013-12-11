Mondrian SoHo, New York

The lowdown The hip Mondrian group (already well established in LA and Miami) opened their New York hotel earlier this year in Lower Manhattan. Arriving down the bottom end of Crosby Street, you may well miss the entrance – there is no sign or number, just an outdoor courtyard and leafy canopy, which leads into the lobby (left). Here, large armchairs and sofas, furry lamps and dimmed lighting greet you before you head up the stairs to reception. The hotel has been designed by Benjamin Noriega Ortiz who took inspiration from Jean Cocteau’s 1946 film “La Belle et la Bête” (Beauty and the Beast), so don’t be surprised to find fairy-tale touches round every corner. Colours are mainly a powdery blue (think Wedgwood), creamy white and chrome.

The rooms The same colour palette dominates the 270 bedrooms and suites – rich blues, shiny whites, mirrored tables and chrome fittings. The building is the tallest in the area and views over the Manhanttan skyline are pretty impressive if you have a room on or above the 16th floor (but do keep your distance from the floor to ceiling windows if you suffer from vertigo!). All rooms have flat-screen TVs, an iPod dock and iPad. The standard rooms are quite small, but perfectly designed and furnished to make use of every inch of space. For more luxe, opt for one of the four suites or the stunning 25th floor penthouse with its two terraces..

Eating and drinking Chef Sam Talbot’s seafood restaurant and trendy bar, Imperial No Nine, has fast become one of the city’s must-go restaurants, attracting the entertainment industry, models, film people. The garden building with all its potted plants and glass roof is light and airy in the day, and by night transforms into a shimmering, magical room with its collection of crystal chandeliers and massive glass sculpture in the centre.



The details Mondrian SoHo, 9 Crosby Street, New York NY 10013; tel 00 1 212 389 0000. Rooms start from £196 per night. Visit mondriansoho.com

By Jeannette Arnold