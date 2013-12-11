Milsom Hotels, Kesgrave Hall, Suffolk

The hotel During a recent weekend break in the country, we checked out the latest addition to the Milsom Hotel group, Kesgrave Hall. With over 20 luxurious bedrooms and several larger lodges, it’s the ultimate escape from the city and smog.

The highlights Embrace the fresh air and pop on a pair of the wellies provided and go for a long autumnal stroll or get really into the country swing of things with a visit to nearby Jimmy's Farm. Upon your return, have a long hot soak in the roll-top bath which has exquisite views of the very-green grounds. Just remember to pack your favourite bath oil…

The grub End your day with a three-course meal at the in-house restaurant. We devoured smoked haddock fishcakes with buttered spinach and soft boiled hens eggs, followed by a steamed fillet of sea bass with smoked aubergine puree. The grand finale was toffee apple crumble tart with vanilla ice-cream and caramel sauce. Hardly skinny-jean-friendly but utterly heavenly all the same!

The details Visit milsomhotels.com or call 01473 333741

By Alice Ripman