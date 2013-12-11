Marti Hemithea Hotel, Marmaris, Turkey

The lowdown Nestled into a mountain overlooking picturesque Hisarönü Bay, is the newly-built Marti Hemithea hotel in one of the most prominent and truly unspoilt holiday spots in Turkey. It's an area that was home to the goddess (of Greek Mythology) Hemithea, who, it's said, breathed beauty and love into the people of the region. And her influence is all around; in fact, it's almost as if she's the hotel's muse and spiritual architect. You've got beauty (save for the marina, the bay itself is a masterpiece of nature's brilliance, and the hotel has been designed so every room has a sea view). Then you've got love; the staff are simply darling and truly give the impression of wanting your stay to never be forgotten.

The rooms In hues of honey and gold, the rooms are cool and calm, a spell that can only be broken if you choose to make use of the most modern of mod cons. With six tiers of rooms to choose from - the most expensive being the Tower Presidential Suite and the least being the superior rooms (some deluxe rooms offer a spa bath or hot tub) - they all reek of luxury and relaxation.

Eating and drinking Any establishment that serves cheese , called beyaz peynir (similar to feta) for breakfast – as Marti Hemithea does – has got to be worth a visit. Their food mantra seems to be ‘little and often’ so, at each meal, expect a variety of small hot and cold dishes lovingly prepared using the freshest, local ingredients. Our favourite? Always the catch of the day (served at the relaxed Club Mistral on the sea front) grilled and seasoned to perfection.

What to do Make like a millionaire and 'borrow' the hotel's luxury yacht (think 'gin palace') and hop over to a Greek island for dinner. Really!

Out and about Marmaris is where the Mediterranean meets the Aegean Sea and the beauty of the coast here is mesmerising - it would be silly not to take full advantage. Charter a boat for a day trip (you can dive off the side and float the day away) or get those goggles on for an afternoon of scuba diving. Thrill-seekers can hop on the back of one of the hotel's open-air 4x4s for a hold-on-to-your hats drive up - way up - into the hills of ancient Turkey.

Getting there easyJet flies to Dalaman from London Gatwick, London Stansted, Edinburgh, Bristol and Manchester. Flight prices start from £82.49 per person (one-way, including taxes based on two people travelling on the same booking). Visit easyJet.com or call 0843 104 5000.

The details A classic double room starts from £170 per night on a bed and breakfast basis. Visit martihemitheahotel.com or call 0090 252 487 1055.

By Niki Browes