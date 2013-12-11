Gold standard: the Marbella Club Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa was once the private residence of Prince Alfonso von Hohenlohe, and in the Fifties and Sixties became a playground for jet set millionaires and scions of European royalty. Since then, the Marbella Club has established itself as one of the smartest addresses in Europe where you will rub shoulders with Hollywood movie stars – Sean Connery to Brad Pitt have visited – supermodels, footballers and their WAGs. Nestled amongst 42,000 square metres of landscaped lush gardens designed by the Prince himself, the hotel has 84 rooms, 37 suites and 14 Andalucian-style villas with their own gardens and pools.



InStyle say relax: it’s all about relaxation – whether you’re lounging by one of the swimming pools, perfecting your tan on the beach or indulging in a spot of pampering at the Thalasso Spa. Here, facilities include a dynamic indoor heated seawater pool (with massage jets), steam baths, saunas, 12 treatment rooms and a relaxation room. Choose from a wide range of Thalasso and beauty treatments from algae wraps to seven-day spa programmes to rejuvenate, detox or simply pamper you.

Gourmet retreat: lunchtime at the lively Beach Club (left) is the prime spot for people-watching while you sip a refreshing cocktail (we love the Sausau - vodka, lemon juice, mint and soda) pre the best-ever buffet lunch (if you love seafood, this is the place to eat). In the evening head to The Grill - the perfect excuse to don a little designer frock and some serious jewellery.

Get there: room rates from 300 to 500 euros per night, depending on season, based on two people sharing. For bookings, call 0034 95 282 2211, or email reservas@marbellaclub.com, or visit Marbella Club for more information. BA (ba.com; 0844 4930 787) flies to Malaga from Heathrow twice a day, from £150 return including taxes/fees and charges.

Jeannette Arnold