The lowdown The Mandarin Oriental is a go-to hotspot for celebs in New York (Liam Neeson and Helen Mirren are just two of its regulars), and, with its dramatic views over Central Park, afforded by being situated high up in Columbus Circle's Time Warner Centre, and its focus on luxury, it's not hard to see why. The hotel mixes contemporary design with beautiful Eastern-influenced decor. InStyle was blown away by the glass swan sculpture that first greets you in the dramatic lobby.

Eating in Fancy afternoon tea or late-night cocktails overlooking the Manhattan skyline? Head to the Lobby Lounge, where you can also admire two immense paintings by artist Valerio Ardami, inspired by his vision of Broadway. For an amazing dining experience, with floor to ceiling window views, hotfoot it to the 35th floor's Asiate restaurant, where chef Brandon Kida will tickle your tastebuds with is Asian-American fare. The decor is cool, too - designer Tony Chi brought Central Park inside by creating a glittering tree-branch sculpture, which hangs from the ceiling.

The rooms InStyle was greeted by a welcome drink and strawberries dipped in chocolate (yum). All of the sumptuous yet cosy 248 rooms and suites have breathtaking views over Central Park or the Hudson River, so you can watch the sun set while enjoying in-room bubbles (if you so desired - which we did...).

Spa secrets The luxurious 14,500 square-foot spa is the largest of its kind in Manhattan - and it's fabulous. There's a 75-foot indoor lap pool, and you can jump on the running machine while getting a bird's eye view of the city. But our favourite bit? The magpie in us just adored the Crystal Amethyst Steam Room. Bliss.

Details The Mandarin Oriental New York, 80 Columbus Circle at 60th Street, New York, 10023.

Visit mandarinoriental.com