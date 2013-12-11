Maison Moschino, Hotel

Buongiorno Milano! This is the heart of Italian wealth and style, and they’re not leaving it up to chance for you to remember that. From Armani Nobu and Il Ristorante Trussardi alla Scala to Bulgari Hotel and Dolce & Gabbana Barbiere, brands are everywhere – it isn’t just fashion, darling, it’s a lifestyle.

Housed in an 1840s railway station round the bend from shoppy Corso Como, the 65-room Maison Moschino, designed by Rossella Jardini, Moschino’s Creative Director, embodies the cheeky whimsy of the brand. While it ain’t exactly cheap, it isn’t card-toasting couture either and is certainly chic.

Each compact, individually designed concept room features cute-as-a-button details like strawberry tart cushions, climbing ivy and lush bedheads in the shape of a ballgown. Need to get in touch with reality? Don’t you fret, sugar, there are all the mod cons like A/C, WiFi and LCD TV, and some rooms even sport small balconies (in case you need to pop out for a ciggie, Kate).

You’ll need to prettify and soothe shopper’s shoulder after your retail marathons and style hunting, so slip into the hotel’s Culti spa, or hit the gym. Then take your lithe, refreshed bod to the lounge bar, prop yourself on a cloud-like sofa, and show the pouting fash crowd how ‘relaxed chic’ is done.

Food? Why, sì! Like the playful décor, the Jap-talian morsels by Moreno Cedroni at Clandestino restaurant are fun, colourful and daring, with plenty of vegan options guaranteed to keep Stella stellar and your figura, bella. Allora, principessa, are you ready to step into your fairy tale?

Viale Monte Grappa, 12. T: +39 02 29009858. W: maisonmoschino.com