Luxe for Less City Breaks

Some of our favourite, good-value hotels in Europe’s hottest capital cities

MADRID

The ME Madrid, situated in Plaza de Santa Ana in the heart of the city, is one of the hippest hotels in town and a hit with celebs. The rooftop Penthouse (left), owned by Cindy Crawford’s husband, with its stylish outdoor bar and candlelit couches and amazing views, pulls in the crowds til the small hours. Try the black mojito!

Rooms from 155 euros; Plaza de Santa Ana 14; 00 34 91 701 60 00

memadrid.com

BERLIN

Soho House A private members’ club (though the 40 bedrooms can be booked by non-members too) set over eight floors of a restored Bauhaus building in the Mitte district, with a Cowshed spa, rooftop pool, bars and restaurants.

Rooms from 75 euros (members)/ 100 euros (non-members); Torstrasse 1; tel 00 49 30 4050440.

sohohouseberlin.com

ROME

Mario de' Fiori 37 is a small seven-room townhouse dating from 1658, yet super stylish and contemporary. Perfectly situated a stroll away from all the sights and round the corner from the designer shops on Via Condotti.

Rooms from 180 euros; 37/B Via Mario de' Fiori; tel 00 39 06 6992.

LISBON

The York House doesn’t sound like it resides in Lisbon, but in fact it’s just ten minutes from the centre. It’s sleek, intimate, affordable and brimming with history: in the 17th century, it was an old Carmelite convent, then a lodging house for Jews during World War II and a hotel attracting foreign journalists and artists.

Rooms from 150 euros; 32 Rua das Janelas Verdes; tel 00 351 21 396 24 35.

yorkhouselisboa.com

DUBLIN

We love the Hampton Hotel. Just out of the city going south, this four-star Georgian-meets-modern boutique hotel has an excellent bar/bistro, live jazz on Fridays and its own club Vanilla.

Rooms from about 99 euros; 19-29 Morehampton Road, Donnybrook; 00 353 1 668 0995).

hamptonhotel.ie

PRAGUE

Try Hotel Elite. Cosy, friendly and just round the corner from Wencelas Square, this hotel in a 14th-century building includes a small wellness centre and beautiful atrium gardens.

Rooms from 157 euros; 32 Ostrovní; tel 00 420 224 932 250.

hotelelite.cz

PARIS

Best value rooms can be found at Mama Shelter. A little off the beaten track in the north east of the city, this stylish, Philippe Starck designed hotel has modern, monochrome rooms and a hip bar and restaurant frequented by the locals.

Rooms from 129 euros; 109 rue de Bagnolet, 20eme; 00 33 1 43 48 48 48.

mamashelter.com

By Jeannette Arnold