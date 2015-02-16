Looking For The Perfect Peaceful Retreat? Right This Way...

A divine pool, awesome views and delish tortelli. Viet Tran finds out Italians really do it better at Cala Del Porto in Tuscany

So what’s so special about this hotel?

This chic little hideaway could be Tuscany’s best-kept secret. Think old-school marina chic meets Italian country club – stripy deckchairs, private beach and smart yachts. Breathe in that sea air and watch the sun set over the island of Elba. Instagram gold.

Is it too smart for cut-offs?

A bit. From the attentive staff in chic neckerchiefs to the pristine marble floors, you’ll feel like you’re living a Dolce & Gabbana campaign and definitely won’t be saving your best for Sunday.

I’m a water baby…

If you can drag yourself away from the best shower you’ll ever have, take a cooling dip in the seawater swimming pool, or zen out in the hot tub overlooking the pine-fringed bay.

Ok, I’m relaxed. Where can we explore?

The hotel can arrange a visit to Rocca di Frassinello, a winery boasting a cellar so cool, you’ll think you’ve stepped on to the set of a Bond film. Grab lunch at Il Bacchino in nearby Massa Marittima, a sleepy Tuscan town where shop owners, the adorable Magdy and Monica, will tempt you with a tasting menu of local food, including the salami served up at Will an Kate’s reception.

Yummy, tell me more…

Head down to the hotel’s posh Belvedere Restaurant for dinner. The classic Italian menu is a seafood lover’s dream, with signature dishes like salt crust sea bass. Not a fish fan? Opt for the totally Tuscan rabbit tortelli.

Conversation you’ll have on the way home?

“The neighbours won’t think a hot tub is excessive, will they?”

Four nights at Cala del Porto with Wexas Travel costs from £659pp, B&B, with return flights to Pisa and four days’ car hire. Price valid for 14-28 September 2014. To book, visit wexas.com/caladelporto or call 020 7838 5892. To find out more about the hotel, visit baglionihotels.com/caladelporto.

