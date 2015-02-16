Looking for the Perfect Country House Getaway? Check out The Pig near Bath

Wellies in the hall, craft beer on tap – Hannah Rochell loves the lo-fi luxe of this new hideaway

So what’s all the fuss about these pig hotels?

When the first pig opened in the New Forest three years ago, it caused a stir: a fancy mini break without the pomp – or price tag. Now there are four little piggies (Pig on the Beach opened in Dorset in June).

Why will I love it?

It’s like a weekend out of a Richard Curtis film. Think grand Georgian mansion, mismatched glassware and wellies to borrow by the door.

Number of cheery chats with staff members?

You’ll have at least 18. The service is impeccable. Oh, and all the staff wear Converse. How lo-fi is that?

Likelihood of wanting to redecorate your bathroom when you get home?

Very high. All the rooms will have you googling Farrow & Ball paint.

Most unlikely dish that you’ll order (and enjoy!)

It may sound like something served in a fast-food chain, but Kentucky fried rabbit on a bed of picked carrot is refined and delicious. Yum.

Frequency of my posts on Instagram

At LEAST once an hour. From amazing floor tiles to a cute apple-shed bedroom, insta-opportunities are endless.

Conversation you’ll have on the way home?

How much would it cost to build a conservatory and grow herbs in old terracotta pots? Can we make our house look like that? CAN WE?”

Rooms start from £139 per might. For more information, call 0845 077 9494 or visit thepighotel.com

