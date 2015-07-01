Fancy a country escape close to the New Forest? We’ve got just the place…

Gorgeous rooms and a beer garden next to the river – we’ve found your next country weekend destination

Why the New Forest?

Arguably one of THE most beautiful places in the country, the New Forest offers a plethora of country walks as well as being just a stone’s throw away from the historic towns of Salisbury and Winchester (voted by our trusted Phil and Kirtsy as the number one place to live in the UK).

What’s so great about the Greyhound?

Nestled beside an idyllic stream in a quaint village, The Greyhound on The Test offers the perfect place to get some well-earned downtime. Relax by the fire on the dream-like armchairs, chat to the friendly staff at the bar or laze the afternoon away in the beer garden with the stream running past.

My stomachs starting to rumble, how about the food?

A menu to enchant your taste buds in the beautiful dining room. Make sure to check out the seabream with asparagus and pistachio foam as well as the beetroot and burrata. Whether you are a chocolate love or not, you are going to want to leave room for the very impressive melt-in-the-middle chocolate fondant.

What is the weather isn’t so great?

Then you’re in luck. A more perfect setting there could not be to put your feet up, read the Sunday papers and tuck into the most incredible full-English brunch. Grab someone special and book now.

Rooms from £140. For more information call 01264 810833 or visit thegreyhoundonthetest.co.uk

