Looking For A Foodie Weekend In The Country That’s Close To London?

The Bel and The Dragon at The George offers a cosy, gourmet paradise just a 30-minute drive from the Big Smoke

What's the big attraction?

Grade II-listed, it offers all the charm of a historic former inn with modern day comforts. Spacious rooms with incredible 17th century details feature hand-selected antique furniture and sumptuous beds.

So what about the food?

I hope you’re hungry. The atmospheric restaurant offers tasty traditional country dishes, from suckling pig to roasted veal chops. Make sure you try the duck fat roast potatoes.

Meat eaters rejoice!

Ever heard of a Josper grill? Favoured by Heston, this bad boy will deliver you the perfect melt-in-the-mouth steak. Pair it with a bottle of red from the unrivalled wine cellar. We found the Argentinian Malbec to be just the right match.

How about a nightcap?

Sink into a leather armchair by the fire in the sitting room while the welcoming staff mix you your favourite tipple, or head to your room where complimentary whisky or infused vodka await.

What else is there to do?

You are in the prime spot for country walks. Stroll around the incredibly quaint village of Odiham, or head to the historic castle.

Rooms from £115. For more information call 01256 702696 or visit belandthedragon-odiham.co.uk

If you like the sound of this you’ll also love…

A jaunt to the country manner at Stoke Place

A spa-break to write home about at The Lime Wood

The latest offering from The Pig