London Syon Park, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel

Hotel: Having opened in 2011, the Syon Park Hotel is the perfect modern country retreat for Londoners wanting to recharge their batteries. Sat alongside the 200-acre Syon Park estate, owned by the Duke of Northumberland, the hotel boasts one of London’s largest edible gardens and is only 30minutes away from Waterloo station. As soon as you make your way up the long and windy drive, your work stresses and life worries are blown away by the truly unique location. On arrival the modern lobby instantly impresses with its huge glass display cabinets, a glass butterfly house and a sundae bar serving crepes and ice cream.

Rooms: All 137 rooms feature black, grey and silver eclectic decor and are kitted out with all the mod-cons including high speed wifi, a cutting edge entertainment system, a flat screen TV in both the bedroom and bathroom, private balcony and more wardrobe space that even Carrie Bradshaw would find hard to fill. Heavily draped velvet upholstery is off set with silver metallic highlights in the wallpaper and a huge chandelier light hanging over the massive bed is the main focus of the room. Heavily glazed windows and doors ensure a noise free zone and block the sound of the overhead planes (this hotel is under the Heathrow flight path). Heated floors, a standalone bath, walk-in shower and luxurious Ferragamo toiletries form together to make one of the most impressive hotel bathrooms we’ve seen in a long while.

Food and drink: The hotel’s flagship restaurant, The Capability, serves a selection of British dishes including Aberdeenshire Sirloin steak, alongside homegrown produce including fruit, herbs and vegetables from the gardens. We highly recommend the fried tiger prawns, followed by the delicious herb crusted rump of lamb and then the mouth-watering glazed chocolate cake complete with ice cream. Simply delicious! After dinner, you can enjoy drinks at the hotel’s very own Martini bar, Peacock Alley, a striking bar featuring a blue, green and purple coloured scheme, complete with pictures hanging on the wall by Andy Warhol and lime green sofas. Although the drinks are a little on the expensive side, the live music and relaxed vibe make it well worth a visit and it’s easy to see why this particular bar has become a favourite with a celebrities.

Spa: The Kallima spa boasts over 11 treatment rooms, a huge pool, a gym, a nail spa, whirlpool and much, much more! Instead of booking a treatment, guests are asked to simply book the amount of time they want to spend with a therapist. Guest treatments are then determined by mood, concern or preference and the non-surgical procedures are carried out by staff trained by a top London cosmetic surgeon. Whatever treatment you recieve, you're guarenteed an unforgettable experience.

What to do: Apart from spending a whole day in the luxurious spa, we recommend that you take a tour of the Duke of Northumberland's magnificent estate and private apartments. We also suggest that you take a stroll around the spectacular Capability Brown Gardens – a definite must-see. If you can tear yourself away from the hotel and fancy a spot of retail therapy, then Westfield shopping centre is nearby and is easily accessible from the hotel. Book now for the perfect city and work getaway!

Details:

Book a room at londonsyonpark.com or call 020 7870 7777. Double rooms start from £319.