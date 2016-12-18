Pack Your Bags, We're Off To New York's Most Iconic Hotel

When you’re heading to the Big Apple, there’s really only one place to stay…

New York, New York! Where are we staying?

We’re staying at the Loews Regency Hotel on Park Avenue, a five minute walk from Grand Army Plaza and Central Park (…and a four minute walk from Sephora and Bloomingdales, FYI). The hotel is a New York institution, first opening in 1963, but don’t worry, everything is completely up to date; the Regency underwent a $100million renovation in 2013.

Sounds fancy!

It is. The second you step into the deco reception, it’s all marble floors, mirrored pillars and plush velvet seating. But the Regency won’t make you feel out of place – whether you’re a billionaire businesswoman or proudly rocking your I <3 NY t-shirt, everyone is welcomed by the doormen here.

It seems busy in the lobby…

That’s because it’s home to the Regency Bar and Grill, which regularly plays host to the city’s most powerful people. The Regency’s world famous Power Breakfast is a New York tradition, where the wolves of Wall Street, politicians, TV presenters and big names from the worlds of media and business settle down to close deals over blueberry pancakes and smoked salmon benedict.

Tell me more about those pancakes…

Don’t debate it, just get them. Delicious.

What happens to the restaurant in the evenings?

If you want a table, make sure you book ahead. Order the charcuterie board and crab cakes to start you off. If you can’t get a table, rub shoulders around the bar with New York locals and order a cocktail - we recommend The Blake.

Ok, we’ve had one cocktail too many… can we go to our room now?

Absolutely! Step in the mirrored lift and head up to one of your 379 apartment-style rooms or 58 suites, with pop-art, Marilyn Monroe and ‘70s inspired interiors. Climb up into your DREAMY bed and raid the minibar, dimming the many lamps for the perfect mood lighting. Or wrap up in the Regency’s dressing gown before having a soak in the tub, catching up on American news (or E!) in your bathroom mirror-turned-TV. There’s loads of space to spread out your make-up and toiletries in the bathroom too.

What toiletries can I look forward to in the Regency?

Julien Farel toiletries are included in every bathroom, and if you like them, make sure you book an appointment at the 10,000 square foot beauty and fitness centre. Get a blow-dry, pedicure, massage, facial… all your grooming needs are taken care of.

Is there a gym?

Yep, with complimentary access. The 1,700 square foot Fitness Centre hosts bikes, treadmills, ellipticals, weights, back and chest machines and a steam room, while you can even book in for a private health assessment or yoga class in Central Park with Fit Tours NYC. Sunrise yoga for starters?

Is there anything this hotel doesn’t have?

Umm, not that we can think of. There’s a business centre with computers, printers and scanners, the concierge can arrange for your clothes to be pressed or your buttons replaced, kids receive an activity book on arrival, as well as access to age-appropriate DVDs and Playstations and babysitting, for both your child and your pet.

Wait, pets are allowed to stay?

Absolutely. The Regency is a pet-friendly hotel, and there’s even a special room service menu for cats and pups.

I really don’t want to leave.

If it softens the blow, we’re flying with Norwegian. They’re the third largest airline at Gatwick, and fly to JFK all year round. The brand new Boeing 787 Dreamliners are faster, greener, and their intuitive lighting even reduces the effects of jetlag. There’s plenty of legroom in economy, in-flight entertainment and you can order food and drink to your seat.

In the Premium cabin, there’s extra-spacious seating, complimentary drinks and dinner, two pieces of checked luggage, fast-track boarding and access to plush airport lounges at Gatwick. You can book at norwegian.com/uk, or call 0330 828 0854. Fares start from £149 one-way in economy and £499 one-way in Premium.

That’s it, I’m coming back. Where can I book?

Head to loewshotels.com/regency-hotel, or call +1 212 759 4100. Rooms start from $343 (approx. £276) per night including tax.

